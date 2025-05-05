The Maine State Library has rescinded three layoff notices it issued last month after it regained access to half its federal funding.

The library avoided two other layoffs by shifting employees from their federally funded positions to positions unrelated to that funding, State Librarian Lori Fisher wrote in an email Monday. That leaves eight layoffs still in effect, though Fisher said those have been delayed until Thursday.

“The remaining layoffs could be rescinded if federal funding is restored in full,” Fisher said.

The news comes nearly one month after the library announced that it would lay off 13 employees whose positions were supported by federal funding and close its Augusta office while it restructures its organization.

The library was unable to access already-budgeted money for weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring the Institute of Museum and Library Services “unnecessary” and vowing to try to shutter it completely.

The institute allocated the state library about $1.5 million, which is around 30% of its annual budget. A portion of that became accessible again “in recent days,” Fisher said.

“The State Library is awaiting guidance from IMLS on the status of its remaining allocation,” Fisher said.

The temporary closure, which began April 10, was initially slated to last only two weeks, but has been extended multiple times since then. The library previously said it would reopen Tuesday, but that date has been postponed to May 27, Fisher said.

“We will provide more information on this move and reopening in the coming weeks,” she said.

Fisher said the closure will also help support the library’s planned move from its temporary site at 242 State St. back to the Cultural Building on the State House Campus, though it’s not clear when that will take place.

