Varsity Maine mic’d up senior Hailey Turcotte for all five innings of the Leavitt softball team’s 13-1 victory over Gray-New Gloucester on Monday in Turner.

Turcotte — also known as “Turkey” — pulls out her best Australian accent, cheers teammates on and fuels up on candy salad before striking out seven, and allowing only one hit and one run in four innings.

