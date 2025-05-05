MCPKids! will put on a production of Dana Proulx’s “Fairy Tale Courtroom” from May 9-11 at Cumston Hall in Monmouth.

This extremely adaptable comedy shows the other side of several familiar fairy tales, when two of their biggest villains, the Big Bad Wolf and the Wicked Witch, are brought to trial. Both the Wolf and the Witch have been frolicking from fairy tale to fairy tale, wreaking havoc as they try to prevent the general public from living happily ever after. Hear the personal accounts of what happened, told in testimonies and flashback sequences, from characters such as Snow White, Dorothy, Sleeping Beauty, the Three Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and many others, including the Witch and the Wolf themselves, as each trial unfolds. The audience is the jury, so each trial has two endings, depending on the verdict.

The cast consists of 34 students, including: Emily Hamlin, Oliver Hamlin, Allie Mercik, Josie Sylvester-Howard and Avery Hamlin, of Wales; Luke Gaspary, Kai Helczyk-Postole, Iana Helczyk-Postole, Ender Gaspary, Dorothy Gaspary, Lucy MacLeod, Joshua Citrano and Makenzie Allen, of Auburn; Arya Iannotti and Drea Libby, of Leeds; Elena Michaud and Alicia Michaud, of Topsham; Sophia Pinard, Brenda Butler, Marley Card and Ashlynn Goyette, of Monmouth; Breanna Bramlett, Lorelei Lowell and Madison Sullivan, of Sabattus; Noah Bushway and Elizabella Poussard, of Lewiston; Iris Rutherford, of Jay; Chris Condon and Connor Coan, of Gardiner; Henry Rousculp, Beckett Carlson and Silas Carlson, of Readfield; Harrison Ellis, of Augusta; and Lydia Griswold, of Winthrop.

The play is directed by Danny Gay. Other production staff include Katie Coan as assistant director, Josie French as producer, Amy Hamlin as stage manager, Patrice Foley-Olsen as props master and Keith Mercik as sound operator.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday (includes ASL interpretation) and 1 p.m. on Sunday. For more information or to reserve tickets for this show, visit monmouthcommunityplayers.org or call 370-9566.

Show sponsors are Textech Industries, MTAB Painting, Mills Family Monmouth Lights and Community Credit Union; and MCP Marquis Season Sponsor is Great Falls Federal Credit Union; and season sponsors are Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union and Readfield Insurance Agency.

