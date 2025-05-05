“Courage, we all have, right?” asks North Yarmouth Academy sixth grader James Feeley in his essay titled “Words.”

Feeley’s essay won a national essay competition facilitated by MAXCourage, a Boston-based literary nonprofit. In his submission, Feeley wrote about speaking up when friends are unkind, navigating his parents’ divorce, and the bravery it takes to be vulnerable about your feelings. He is the first Mainer to win the contest.

“When (the essay competition) first came up, I was kind of dumbfounded. I really didn’t know what to write it about,” said Feeley, who lives in Topsham and Westbrook.

“I kind of took a step back and realized I didn’t have to do what other people thought courage was. I could do something that I thought was a courageous moment in my life,” he said.

Stephanie and Jonathan Warburg founded MAXCourage in 1991 in honor of their son Max, following his death from leukemia at age 11. In addition to the annual essay competition, MAXCourage develops free curriculums to help students develop both in English language arts and their personal understanding of courage.

NYA integrates the MAXCourage curriculum into sixth grade English, which has the overarching year-long theme of “courageous adolescence.” Students read books about brave young people across the world and connect it to how their own actions have an impact, said NYA English and geography teacher Linsday Turner.

“The MAXCourage curriculum is awesome. It helps our students understand that we all face challenges in life, both large and small, and that we have the capacity to be everyday heroes,” said Turner, who is Feeley’s teacher for both English and geography.

“I just feel like (Feeley) did a great job encapsulating what it means to be courageous and was able to make connections between his own story and the characters in all of the books we read throughout the year,” said Turner. Some of the books include Lois Lowry’s “The Giver” and Linda Sue Park’s “A Long Walk to Water.”

All NYA sixth graders write an essay considering the role of courage in their life and submit them to MAXCourage. The national essay contest is open to any student in grades five through eight in the U.S,, with recent winners hailing from Providence, Rhode Island, Birmingham, Alabama, and the Bronx.

In February, 200 community volunteers read thousands of essays submitted by students at hundreds of schools, afterschool programs, and summer camps. Differing from a traditional writing contest, judges do not evaluate essays based on technical writing skills but voice and how the theme of courage resonates. Judges select an essay from each class or program, and MAXCourage publishes these winning essays in an annual anthology. Finally, judges select a single essay that stood out among them all for the national winner.

“(Feeley’s) essay stood out as a powerful reflection of themes that recurred across many submissions this year: the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the courage it takes to navigate complex social relationships, and the personal growth that comes through emotional honesty and self-awareness,” wrote Halley Belt Le Breton, executive director of MAXCourage.

Feeley’s friend, Grady Richard, was the essay winner in the other NYA sixth grade English class. On May 22, Feeley and Richard will head to Boston for a MAXCourage luncheon celebrating class winners from other New England Schools.

At the annual Prize Day at NYA on May 30, representatives from MAXCourage will present Feeley with the national winner award. It will be a big day: in addition to also being the last day of school, May 30 is Feeley’s 12th birthday.

When accepting praise for this award, Feeley is generous with praising everyone who participated by drafting their own story.

“Everybody who wrote about these essays, all of them, were really courageous,” said Feeley.

“I’m also really proud of all my friends and all my classmates for doing this – especially my friend Grady, who was in the other class and got nominated for an amazing story,” he said.

Through his essay and his win, Feeley is sure to share how courage can be something that we all have.

“This competition really shows how it doesn’t just have to be the adults being the strong, courageous people, but it can also be kids,” he said.

