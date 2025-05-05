Organist Ray Cornils will perform a Mother’s Day concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 11, as part of the Second Sundays Community Concert Series at Second Congregational Church in Newcastle.
Cornils will offer a remarkable demonstration of the scope of music available on the pipe organ for all mothers and those who identify as mothers. This concert by the former organist for the Merrill Auditorium in Portland will show the audience that the pipe organ is not merely a relic of the past but is an instrument of the utmost versatility. Modern compositions will demonstrate capabilities audiences might not even imagine as Cornils shows what it means to “pull out all the stops.”
Cornils was the City of Portland’s 10th municipal organist, serving from 1990–2017. Known for his highly diverse programming, he performs throughout the United States and abroad. He has performed at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, the National Cathedral in D.C., the Wanamaker Organ at Macy’s in Philadelphia, the Spreckels Organ in San Diego as well as at the International Festival of Sacred Music in Quito and Portoviejo Ecuador. He has been a featured recitalist for conventions of the American Guild of Organists and the Organ Historical Society.
There are no advance ticket sales for these concerts. Admission will be at the door, with a donation of $20 for adults and $10 for students; children 10 and under are free. For additional information, visit the church website at secondcongo.org or call the church office at 563-3379.
The Second Sundays Concert Series, which runs through July, will help raise funds to achieve fuller access to the historic building for members and visitors of the community.
Second Congregational Church is located at 51 Main St., Newcastle.
