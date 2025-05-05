Peter Flanagan of Scarborough is a past president of the Portland Camera Club, who also worked as a veterinarian for more than 30 years. Flanagan, 73, has spent more time photographing wildlife in retirement, with his Nikon camera. Some of his favorite local photo spots include the woods behind his house, and Scarborough Marsh. He took a few minutes to share his thoughts on photographing the state’s natural beauty.

Do you have a favorite time of day to take wildlife or nature photos?

Well, generally early mornings or late afternoon. The middle of the day is difficult because the sun can be so harsh. I would probably not go for a walk on the Scarborough Marsh this afternoon, at one o’clock. The darks are too dark and the whites are too white, so you’re not going to be happy with the result. A cloudy day is better. The human eye has a wide range of ability to deal with light, so our brain can make do with things that are very dark and very bright. But the camera sensor cannot handle it.

Do you have a favorite animal to photograph?

I like mammals, though they’re harder to photograph in general than birds. They’re harder to find, and harder to see. But I love any of (them), whether it’s foxes or coyotes or bobcats or bears. They’re just the prettiest. I also like some of the water birds, the ones that are catching fish. But I’m kind of a generalist. I mean, I’ll go out and find what I find.

What do you think makes a good wildlife photo?

Any wildlife photograph, or any photograph for that matter, that tells a story grabs attention and interest. If you’ve got an eagle grabbing a fish, it’s a more compelling photograph than an eagle sitting on a tree branch. So if you capture the animal doing something or having some interaction with other animals or offspring, you’re going to end up with a more interesting photograph.

What are some of the things to keep in mind when going out to take wildlife photos?

I would say that wildlife photography in particular is a game of extreme patience. If you just go down to the Scarborough Marsh and expect you’re going to get a great shot of an eagle catching a fish, you may be sorely disappointed. But if you go there, to that same area, three or four times a week, you’re going to make your own luck and end up being in the right place at the right time.

What’s one of your recent favorite photos?

I’ve got an early morning photograph of a moose walking across a little stream not very far away from me. (It was taken last May near Grand Lake Stream.) He stopped and turned, and he’s looking at me. The water’s dripping off his chin, and you can see the black flies hovering around his rear end. His coat is kind of patchy, because it’s spring and he’s shedding. It’s just very realistic.

