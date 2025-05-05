Portland High didn’t have to go far to find its next football coach.
The school announced Monday that Nick Cliche, an assistant coach the last two seasons, is the next Bulldogs head coach.
“He has been an integral part of our program’s success both on and off the field over the past two years as an assistant coach under coach Sean Green, and we are confident that he will continue to build on that into the future,” Portland athletic director Spencer Allen said in a statement.
Green announced in March he was resigning after two seasons at Portland.
Green and Cliche led the Bulldogs to the 2024 Class A title and to a runner-up finish in 2023. Portland went 20-3 in the last two seasons.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be the head coach at PHS and lead such a storied program with a rich tradition in Class A Football,” Cliche said in a statement. “Our staff is looking forward to building on the success from coach Green with the incredible foundation and standards he set. My vision for our program is to continue to be one of the top football programs in the state each year.”
This story will be updated.
