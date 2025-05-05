The 14th annual Miles for Mills Memorial Day Weekend Race is open to registrants and will take place from 8-11 a.m. on May 25 at Brunswick Landing. This event is hosted by the Mount Vernon–based Travis Mills Foundation and presented by New Balance Foundation.

What is a recalibrated veteran? SSG Travis Mills coined the term “recalibrated veteran” after he lost portions of all of his limbs in an IED explosion while serving our country in Afghanistan. He was injured and healed; he didn’t want to be called a “wounded warrior” — his wounds had healed. Instead, he referred to himself as recalibrated. He adjusted to his new normal; he recalibrated. The word “recalibrated” is used at the Travis Mills Foundation to describe a change in thinking. Recalibrated is used to describe a veteran with life-changing injuries. The term is also applied to students in Warrior PATHH who transform struggle into strength and learn to thrive in the aftermath of trauma by achieving post-traumatic growth; they, along with the men and women who attend the foundation’s Caregiver Program, are also recalibrated. – Travis Mills Foundation

The cost is $35 per person for the 5K Walk/Run and $45 for the 10K Run. The race will start and finish at Brunswick Recreation Center, 220 Neptune Drive. For more information and to register, visit milesformills.org.

“This event is for everyone — families, athletes and those of all abilities,” U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills said in a prepared release. “I invite you to join us this Memorial Day Weekend to honor and remember the brave servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Miles for Mills is a meaningful, uplifting way to pay tribute to their legacy while coming together as a community.”

The event honors its namesake, Travis Mills, who in 2012 set his backpack on an IED, becoming one of only five quadruple amputees to survive injuries sustained in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Since that life-changing moment, Mills has dedicated his life to supporting other post-9/11 recalibrated veterans and their families. The Travis Mills Foundation Veterans Retreat, which opened in 2017 in the Belgrade Lakes Region of Maine, has provided thousands of veterans and their families with barrier-free experiences and robust support programs.

In 2024, Miles for Mills raised $170,000 for the Travis Mills Foundation and saw its largest registration in the event’s history. For 2025, the foundation aims to raise $200,000 to support its seven Signature Programs designed to empower post-9/11 recalibrated veterans and their families. The event will feature food, drinks, music, children’s activities, awards and an after-party at Flight Deck Brewing.

“As this event continues to grow, we’re thrilled to welcome even more participants and supporters,” said Heather Hemphill, executive director of the Travis Mills Foundation. “The addition of the 10K Run is an exciting step forward, and we’re confident it will bring even more energy and enthusiasm to a race that has become one of Maine’s most cherished Memorial Day traditions.”

