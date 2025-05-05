The Rotary Club of Brunswick honored Oasis Free Clinics founder Dr. Peter McGuire on April 25 with its highest recognition, the Paul Harris Fellow.

Presented to a Rotarian or a member of the community who has made an outstanding contribution to the community, the Paul Harris Fellow Program was established by Rotary International in 1957 to honor Rotary’s founder Paul Harris and Rotary’s most prominent ideal, “Service above Self.”

McGuire was selected as a Paul Harris Fellow for his work to create the Oasis Free Clinics, a free medical and dental clinic serving uninsured adults with low incomes living in the Midcoast. In 1992, McGuire and his colleagues realized that there was no place for those experiencing homelessness to access free health care. What began as the Oasis-Tedford Shelter one day per month in 1992 became a welcoming place for compassionate, respectful care and has led to the Oasis becoming the state’s largest free clinic, serving thousands of people and proving millions of dollars in free care over three decades.

McGuire joins other prominent Paul Harris Fellows, including President Jimmy Carter, Dr. Jonas Salk and George Mitchell, whose work on the behalf of the greater community have made positive differences in the world.

Copy the Story Link