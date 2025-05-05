Brunswick’s Independence Association and Spindleworks will host their 13th annual Run for Independence on Saturday, May 10.
This event is for everyone — seasoned runners, casual walkers or spectators coming to cheer. All proceeds go directly to supporting Independence Association and Spindleworks, which is an art program run by Independence Association.
Independence Association is a nonprofit that supports 350 adults and children with disabilities each year to achieve full and inclusive lives.
Touted as “Maine’s most inclusive race,” the Run for Independence at the Brunswick Rec Center has a kids’ run run (10 a.m. start), a 5K run/walk/roll (10:15 a.m.) and a 1-mile walk/run/roll (10:20 a.m.). Online registration is open until noon on Thursday. In-person registration is from 1-3 p.m. Friday at Independence Association, 3 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick; and from 8:30-9:45 a.m. on race day at Brunswick Rec Center, 220 Neptune Dr.
“This isn’t just a race,” the nonprofit said in a prepared release. “It’s a celebration of strength, community, and resilience. Every stride that you take helps provide life-changing programs, support services, and opportunities for individuals with disabilities and their families.”
For more information and to register, visit the Events section at independenceassociation.org.
