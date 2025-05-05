Lady Pills is the musical moniker of Ella Boissonnault, a former Bostonian who calls Providence, Rhode Island, home.
She can call me a new fan.
The fuzzy indie-pop rocker will be playing in Portland on Sunday at Hi-Fidelity Brewing (I love that places like Hi-Fidelity, Oxbow, Rising Tide and Maine Craft Distilling, among other libations makers, consistently present live shows).
Last month, Lady Pills released her third album, “Renowned in the Roaring Twenties,” and she’ll be playing every song on it.
With whip-smart lyricism, the punk-infused indie-pop album is a stone that skips across the water 11 satisfying times.
Do you ever start to listen to an album and are hooked immediately? It was like that for me with this one, thanks to the opener, “BN2B.”
The refrain slaps with fuzzy guitars and a barrage of drums, as Boissonnault belts out the words like a clarion battle cry.
Why is it so hard to be nice to boys
Color me a wild card and label it noise
I put in the work and I double my time
But I’m still fighting for the slice that’s mine
Next up is “Sugarcube” with singer-songwriter Will Dailey lending a hand. With some flashy guitar, the track is a revved-up foot stomper.
On “Goo Dreams,” you’ll hear backing vocals by Sadie Dupuis from Speedy Ortiz. The song is thick with fuzzy guitar licks as Boissonnault and Dupuis spit fire.
Make sure that you’re dreaming big
But don’t waste your time on it
“Soft Machine” moves at a slower clip, and there’s a few sax riffs. It picks up some steam as it goes and then ratchets up another notch with the sax front and center. Clocking in at a few seconds under three minutes, the tune is an audio nesting doll that continuously reveals itself.
“I came out of the pandemic hoping for a new roaring twenties, an opportunity for a cultural and artistic revival,” she said in a release explaining the album’s origins. “But instead of societal change toward increased appreciation for the arts, artists are now expected to do even more that takes them away from their craft. This album reflects how surreal and exhausting that can be, while still finding joy in the process of creating.”
That joy is apparent, as is the airing of frustration in a collection of songs that will surely make my favorite albums of 2025 list.
IF YOU GO
Lady Pills with Justice Cow and Telescope Club, 8 p.m. Sunday. Hi-Fidelity Brewing, 200 Anderson St., Bay 6, Portland. $10 suggested donation. hifidelitybeer.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.