Fine dining restaurant Solo Italiano and its sister operation, Bath’s Solo Pane e Pasticceria, recently earned coveted distinctions from the Italian food authority Gambero Rosso, Italy’s equivalent of the Michelin Guide.

The Gambero Rosso organization awarded Solo Italiano “due forchette” — two forks out of a possible three — for the quality of its service, ambiance and menu, with particular concern for the authenticity of the food. The group’s website states that Solo Italiano provides a “true Italian dining experience” and that its dishes “have the authentic flavor of tradition.”

“Our compass is Italian flavour,” the Gambero Rosso website states in explaining its criteria for the awards. “This translates to quality and freshness of ingredients, being respectful of cooking single ingredients, cleanliness of flavours, apt combinations, and an exquisitely Italian creativity.”

The Gambero Rosso website lists only one other two-fork restaurant in New England: Pane e Vino in Providence, Rhode Island. Gambero Rosso started in Italy in 1987 as a guide to fine Italian wines. The organization added food to its guide in 1990 and expanded beyond Italy to review venues worldwide in 2016.

Solo Pane e Pasticceria was awarded “due cornetti” — two croissants out of three — for excellence and authenticity. The Gambero Rosso guide calls the bakery “the ideal place for an Italian breakfast. Fragrant and expertly made croissants, along with well-extracted and balanced cappuccinos and coffees.”

“We represent the real Italian way,” said Solo Italiano Executive Chef Paolo Laboa. He travelled with his son, Solo Pane Executive Chef Simone Laboa, to Washington D.C. on April 30 to receive their Gambero Rosso awards at a ceremony at the Italian Embassy. “We don’t change our recipes to adapt it to American requests. We just share what we know.

“I’m very proud of this,” Laboa added. “I think it’s also great for Portland. There’s such a good restaurant scene here, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

