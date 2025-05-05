As an evangelical pastor and former Republican, I write out of deep concern for both the witness of the church and the future of our country.
I understand why many Mainers support President Donald Trump. His positions on religious freedom, life and conservative values resonate with people of faith. But I urge fellow Christians and conservatives to consider the direction our nation is heading under his leadership. Beyond policy disagreements, we are witnessing a pattern of disregard for the Constitution, the balance of power and the rule of law. Legal scholars across the political spectrum have raised alarms. Even Chief Justice John Roberts rebuked Trump for attempting to undermine judicial independence.
As a pastor, I’m even more concerned by the moral implications. Scripture calls leaders to govern with justice, humility and care for the vulnerable. Jesus made clear in Matthew 25 that how we treat “the least of these” reflects our faith in action.
This is not about being Republican or Democrat — it’s about right and wrong. We must speak out when any leader violates the law or abuses power. We must contact our elected officials, stand for the Constitution and advocate for justice in our communities — whether for the poor, the sick, immigrants or the environment.
Maine has a long tradition of independent thinking and moral courage. Let’s not stay silent when so much is at stake. We can defend our democracy — and our faith — by standing up for truth.
Richard Gustafson
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.