As an evangelical pastor and former Republican, I write out of deep concern for both the witness of the church and the future of our country.

I understand why many Mainers support President Donald Trump. His positions on religious freedom, life and conservative values resonate with people of faith. But I urge fellow Christians and conservatives to consider the direction our nation is heading under his leadership. Beyond policy disagreements, we are witnessing a pattern of disregard for the Constitution, the balance of power and the rule of law. Legal scholars across the political spectrum have raised alarms. Even Chief Justice John Roberts rebuked Trump for attempting to undermine judicial independence.

As a pastor, I’m even more concerned by the moral implications. Scripture calls leaders to govern with justice, humility and care for the vulnerable. Jesus made clear in Matthew 25 that how we treat “the least of these” reflects our faith in action.

This is not about being Republican or Democrat — it’s about right and wrong. We must speak out when any leader violates the law or abuses power. We must contact our elected officials, stand for the Constitution and advocate for justice in our communities — whether for the poor, the sick, immigrants or the environment.

Maine has a long tradition of independent thinking and moral courage. Let’s not stay silent when so much is at stake. We can defend our democracy — and our faith — by standing up for truth.

Richard Gustafson

Falmouth

