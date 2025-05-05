An unusual weather pattern has stalled storms over Southern and Eastern states this week and will bring sudden downpours and potential flooding across Maine.

Known as an omega block for the shape it gives the jet stream, the weather pattern forms when two low-pressure troughs trap a high-pressure system in between, locking fair or foul weather in place for days.

Low-pressure systems have stalled over Arizona and Kentucky, where they are cut off from the usual west-to-east flow of the jet stream, said Chris Legro, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray.

“It can rain day after day after day in the same area,” Legro said Monday morning.

One corridor of concentrated downpours will hit from Maryland to Maine, where slow-moving bands of rain could cause isolated flooding from eastern New York into southern New England on Monday and Tuesday, according to national weather reports.

In Maine on Monday, crisp air is pushing in from the north and east, keeping rain at bay and giving most of the state a chance to dry out after recent storms, Legro said.

Downpours and thunderstorms are expected to move into Maine around midnight Monday and spread across the state through Tuesday and into Wednesday, he said.

The greatest chance of flooding will be in southern New Hampshire and York County in Maine, where they already have received nearly 2 to 3 inches of rain over the weekend, Legro said.

“The ground there has absorbed all it can,” Legro said. “Pretty much anything that falls afterward is going to run off and could contribute to flooding.

“If we start seeing six-hour rain totals exceeding 3 inches, we would be concerned about flooding,” he said.

The storms in Maine are expected to come in waves on Tuesday, with downpours concentrated in the morning, afternoon and evening, he said.

Another corridor of concentrated downpours will run from eastern Colorado and New Mexico to Alabama, including Oklahoma and Texas, which experienced flooding last week, the Washington Post reported.

Some of the thunderstorms in southeastern New Mexico and western Texas will probably be severe on Monday, when very large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

For some, the rain will be beneficial — swaths of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast remain in a drought that developed in the fall.

In Maine, parts of York, Cumberland and Oxford counties are experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

But days of dangerous downpours are ahead for millions across the country, with signs the disturbances may not depart until the weekend.

Through Friday, rainfall of greater than 4 inches is forecast across parts of 10 states: Louisiana, Connecticut, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Alabama, Colorado and New Mexico.

Because the omega block is associated with a cool pool of air aloft, air warmed on the ground will have a stronger tendency to rise through the atmosphere, increasing the risk for hail in the East this week.

This story will be updated.

