The Portland Tenants Union gave a surprise presentation during the first hour of Portland City Council meeting Monday night, using the public comment period to say that it found widespread noncompliance with the city’s rent control policies during an audit of listings in the city.

Bradley Davis, a member of the Portland Tenants Union who last year was awarded more than $16,000 to settle a rent hike and retaliation case against his landlord, offered the first testimony during Monday’s public comment period. Davis said his experience pointed to widespread rental violations.

“It was clear to me there was a systemic issue,” he told the board.

The tenants union conducted its own audit of new rental listings, reviewing them for compliance to the city’s rent control regulations throughout March.

One in five units listed on Zillow and Craigslist appeared not to be registered with the city, the audit found. The audit found that just over three-fifths of listed units in Portland were either unregistered, inaccurately registered or charging noncompliant rents, placing them in violation of local law.

Julie O., another member tenant, noted that one in five units appeared not to be registered.

“This isn’t just a few bad actors, this is systemic, citywide noncompliance,” said Julie, who declined to give her last name.

She said residents and city leaders have several times affirmed their commitment to rent control, but enforcement shortcomings have undermined the regulations’ success. The union’s audit pointed to an apparent lack of data verification by the city.

“We will not see the benefits of this protection, however, if only partially enforced,” Julie said.

Councilor Kate Sykes said she was “shocked and appalled by what you have shown us,” as members of the tenants union left the chamber at the end of the public comment period.

Sykes said the Housing and Economic Development Committee, which is supposed to receive quarterly updates from the Permitting and Inspections department, only got two of those reports last year. Those reports only included a handful of violations — a far cry from the tenants union’s data — she said.

“We just have a real problem with the data, and we have to get to the bottom of it,” Sykes said.

She motioned to suspend council rules and entertain a motion to convene a community workshop to review the data collected by Permitting and Inspections alongside the data collected by the tenants union “and to compare those, and to see where the disconnect is.”

Mayor Mark Dion, who chairs the council, suggested that the timing of Syke’s request, during the announcements portion of the schedule, was out of line and accused her of taking the union’s word without question.

“The chair is a little concerned that the communication from the councilor makes assumptions of fact,” Dion said. “It’s reasonable for us to review that data with staff. To suggest otherwise somehow, that any side of the debate’s facts are incontrovertible, is inappropriate from my point of view.”

A motion to suspend the rules requires two-thirds of those present, or six votes in Monday’s case. Sykes and Pelletier were the only two to vote in favor of suspending the rules.

A vote on the underlying request to convene a public meeting did not take place.

HOTEL MORATORIUM, SCHOOL BUDGET

The council also gave a first read to the Portland Public Schools’ fiscal year 2026 budget, which includes a roughly 5.3% tax property increase. That money would support increased pay and benefits for staff members, and it would allow the district to create new positions in kindergarten literacy, special education and music.

The budget saw little opposition during the school board’s review, before it was passed by unanimous vote and sent to the City Council last month. Nearly $163 million of the roughly $172 million is slated to come from local funds. No one offered any public comment on the budget.

The City Council’s finance committee was broadly supportive during a pair of March workshops. Though Dion suggested that the public may take issue with a tax increase, he said he has no personal disputes with the budget.

The budget needs to be read on two separate occasions, with a second hearing slated for May 19. If it passes the council then, the budget will still need to be approved by voters during the June 10 referendum election.

The council also was also slated to vote on whether to extend a six-month moratorium on hotel developments it approved in November but had not done so by 7 p.m.

The pause was intended to give the Housing and Economic Development Committee time to review the city’s inclusionary zoning ordinance, which is partly designed to require hotel developers to either include affordable housing or foot the bill for it.

Under the ordinance, hotels with more than 10 rooms need to include one unit of affordable housing for every 28 rooms or pay a fee of about $4,700 per room. Smaller hotels with under 10 rooms are exempt. No hotel had elected to build housing, all opting for the fee, when the council voted.

Committee Chair Pious Ali sponsored the order to extend.

The original order passed 6-2, with Dion and then-councilor Roberto Rodriguez voting against it. Rodriguez’s at-large seat has since been filled by Councilor Benjamin Grant. Two of those who supported the original measure, Councilors Anna Trevorrow, District 1, and Victoria Pelletier, District 2, have since been replaced by Sarah Michniewicz and Wesley Pelletier, respectively.

This story will be updated.

