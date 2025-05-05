Altered States and Other Realities: Martha Miller + Kaitlyn Miller

1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and May 12, 14 and 16. Also by appointment. Additional hours will be shared on Instagram. Through May 30. The Foundry, 30 Upper Falls Road, Biddeford. Instagram.com/artofbiddeford.

Head to Biddeford for an exhibit of paintings, mixed-media works and ceramics by Maine artists Martha Miller and her daughter Kaitlyn Miller. “Altered States and Other Realities” features landscapes, self-portraits and narrative paintings inspired by the natural world. The artists also capture their inner worlds of intuition, psychology and dreams along with the workings of the subconscious and unconscious minds. The show also includes the pair’s collaborative ceramics works under the name Blue Tale Pottery. Meet both Millers at the artist reception on May 16 from 5-8 p.m.

‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Also 7:30 p.m. May 14 and 5 p.m. May 18. Through May 25. Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, pay-what-you-can. Reservations required. madhorse.com.

Immerse yourself in the delightful Mad Horse Theatre production of “The Legend of Georgia McBride.” The story centers around Casey, a struggling performer in the Florida Panhandle club scene. He’s trying to make a living as an Elvis impersonator, when in walks Miss Tracy Mills. The drag queen encourages Casey to trade in his blue suede shoes for a pair of platform pumps. Playwright Matthew Lopez’s show is a a hopeful foray into inclusivity, friendship, acceptance and redefining what family means.

‘Suitcase Stories’

2 & 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $15. portlandmuseum.org.

Stellar Story Company’s “Suitcase Stories” airs nationally on PBS and features inspiring stories of refugee and immigrant life. At this live event at the Portland Museum of Art, Maine residents will address global migration in a meaningful and personal way. “Suitcase Stories” was created by native Mainer and executive director of the Stellar Story Company Cheryl Hamilton. More than 500 people have shared stories online and onstage since the 2016 launch.

‘Murder On The Orient Express’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through May 25. (No Sunday show May 11). City Theater. 205 Main St., Biddeford, $30, $25 matinee. citytheater.org.

Agatha Christie’s 1934 thriller, by way of playwright Ken Ludwig, comes to life in Biddeford. “Murder On The Orient Express” features the legendary Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, as portrayed by Brian Philip Harris. When a rich American tycoon is found slain in his compartment, the list of suspects is as long as the train tracks. Can Poirot crack the case before the killer repeats their dastardly deed? You’ll hear five different accents spoken by the cast, and the set includes a train that fully rotates on the stage.

‘Grania: Pirate Queen’

7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 at the door, $10 under 12 in advance, $15 under 12 at the door. thehillarts.me.

Vivid Motion Dance presents its interpretation of an ancient Irish tale featuring pirate captain Gráinne Ní Mháille (“Grace” O’Malley). “Grania: Pirate Queen” features colorful costumes and dazzling choreography. As a child, Grania’s captivation with the sea led to a short haircut to avoid entanglement in the ship’s rigging. As a skilled sailor, she eventually captained her own ship and led rebellions for control of Ireland. The show includes ballet, jazz and contemporary dance, along with Irish reels and thrilling sword fights. There’s also an epic soundtrack with music by Florence + The Machine, Bear McCreary, Gaelic Storm and Hozier, among others.

A Taste of Nations Food Festival

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $10 in advance, $14 at the door, pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org.

Mayo Street Arts, Fork Food Lab and Tender Table have whipped up a delicious way to sate your appetite this weekend. The Taste of Nations Food Festival is a celebration of the influence Portland’s immigrant cultures have on the city’s food scene. You’ll enjoy cuisine from a dozen vendors including Icelandic Hot Dogs, Battambang Bistro (Cambodian) and Eduardo’s Brazilian Grill One, to name a few. While your taste buds are tingling, your ears will enjoy DJ sets from Moody Lords. Bring cash and other payment options because $5 plates will be available for purchase.

