Border Patrol agents arrested 39 people in Maine during a 10-day targeted operation that concluded last week.

According to the federal agency, all of those arrested were undocumented immigrants, most from Central American countries.

So far this year, Border Patrol officials have arrested more people in Maine than in all of 2024, reflecting the Trump administration’s hard-line stance on detaining and deporting individuals who are in the United States illegally.

“The United States Border Patrol will continue ongoing operations to target criminal aliens for arrest, prosecution, and removal proceedings as appropriate,” Houlton Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Craig Shepley said in a written statement. “All of these efforts are for the safety and security for the State of Maine and the U.S. as a whole.”

The operations last week relied on what officials called “detailed intelligence” and were conducted in several smaller Maine towns, including Oquossoc, Mechanic Falls, Madawaska, Dresden, Palmyra, Rangeley and Madison. Arrests also were made in Augusta and Houlton.

Those arrested face immigration charges and possible deportation. Some have criminal histories, including assault and theft, according to information provided by U.S. Border Patrol.

This story will be updated

