I recently read an op-ed on CentralMaine.com and was planning to make a comment, but to my surprise, when I got to the end of the opinion piece, I found that comments were not allowed.

How can a newspaper that publishes opinions morally disallow others to express their opinion in response? This is not a free exchange of ideas. If a paper does not want both sides of an issue discussed, then it should not publish the opinion piece in the first place.

Jim Dostie

Winthrop

