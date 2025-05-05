I recently read an op-ed on CentralMaine.com and was planning to make a comment, but to my surprise, when I got to the end of the opinion piece, I found that comments were not allowed.

How can a newspaper that publishes opinions morally disallow others to express their opinion in response? This is not a free exchange of ideas. If a paper does not want both sides of an issue discussed, then it should not publish the opinion piece in the first place.

Jim Dostie
Winthrop

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Related Stories
Latest Articles