Scout community rummage sale – Saturday, May 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., Gorham. Sponsored by Troop 73.

Spring fair – Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Parish Church, 1 Church St., Gorham. Plants, books, baked goods, puzzles and board games, new garden and camp shop, and jewelry.

Bake sale – Saturday, May 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Gorham. Under tents and parking available. Pies, cookies, bars, brownies, whoopie pies, coffee and maybe supper items to-go.

Annual plant and yard sale – Saturday, May 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tory Hill Meetinghouse, 1197 River Road (intersection of routes 112 and 202), Buxton. Large selection of plants with annuals, perennials, herbs and more; green elephant table with used pots, garden tools, lawn mowers and spreaders; and yard sale bargains. Hot dogs, chips, and soda available. Rain or shine event.

Buxton spring community yard sale – Sunday, May 18, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Town Farm Park, Buxton. Table rentals available for $5. For a table rental, email Grace Bibber, recreation director, at gbibber@buxtoin.me.us.

