Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, May 10, 5 to 6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, American chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, Italian bread and pie. $10, $5 under age 12. Takeout available; order at the church office by calling 854-9157.
Buxton takeout lunch – Wednesday, May 14, Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Chicken noodle soup or corn chowder with choice of ham salad sandwich or turkey veggie casserole. $10; place order by May 9 by calling 929-5555 or emailing judysjul@gmail.com.
Free weekly community meal – Wednesday, May 14, 5 to 6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and beverage is provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. Some evenings with live music.
Senior lunch – Wednesday, May 14, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.
Free community meal – Saturday, May 17, 4:30 to 6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Enchiladas, rice, salad and dessert. Kids menu available.
