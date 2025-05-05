Sanphy historical society speaker
Westbrook Historian Michael Sanphy will present a program about Cumberland Mills when the historical society meets at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.
The district includes the Nathan Harris House that was built about 1830.
Silent book club
Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., will host its Silent Book Club from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16, in the library’s historic wing.
“The book club is geared toward adult and teen readers, but all family members who can read silently are welcome,” the library wrote in an announcement. “Be part of our silent book club with no commitments, no assigned reading, and no required discussion.”
For more information, call the library at 854-0630.
Profenno’s pizza champs
Profenno’s Pizzeria & Pub, for the third time, won the annual Pizza Challenge for the best tasting pizza, sponsored by Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club. It also received the People’s Choice award.
The challenge on April 24 was held at Westbrook Community Center.
Bridge StrEAT Food Park is back
A weekly rotation of food trucks will be at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., between 4 and 8 p.m. every Wednesday through June 25.
The food park includes live music, beach volleyball pit, courts and picnic tables. All vendors will accept cash, credit or debit cards.
Catch the rain
Portland Water District, celebrating National Drinking Water Week, has rain barrels available for $84.40, including tax, at more than 50% off their regular price.
“Collecting rainwater from your roof is an easy, eco-friendly way to reduce your water bill and prevent storm water runoff from carrying pollutants into streams and Casco Bay,” an announcement said. “Use the collected rain to water gardens, lawns, or indoor plants — every drop helps.”
Supplies are limited and expected to sell out. Order online and learn more at pwd.org/rain-barrels.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported on May 7, 1975, that Suzanne Marie Senechal, daughter of Maurice Senechal of Pierce Street, had graduated from the Lawrence Massachusetts Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.