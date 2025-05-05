Sanphy historical society speaker

Westbrook Historian Michael Sanphy will present a program about Cumberland Mills when the historical society meets at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The district includes the Nathan Harris House that was built about 1830.

Silent book club

Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., will host its Silent Book Club from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16, in the library’s historic wing.

“The book club is geared toward adult and teen readers, but all family members who can read silently are welcome,” the library wrote in an announcement. “Be part of our silent book club with no commitments, no assigned reading, and no required discussion.”

For more information, call the library at 854-0630.

Profenno’s pizza champs

Profenno’s Pizzeria & Pub, for the third time, won the annual Pizza Challenge for the best tasting pizza, sponsored by Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club. It also received the People’s Choice award.

The challenge on April 24 was held at Westbrook Community Center.

Bridge StrEAT Food Park is back

A weekly rotation of food trucks will be at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., between 4 and 8 p.m. every Wednesday through June 25.

The food park includes live music, beach volleyball pit, courts and picnic tables. All vendors will accept cash, credit or debit cards.

Catch the rain

Portland Water District, celebrating National Drinking Water Week, has rain barrels available for $84.40, including tax, at more than 50% off their regular price.

“Collecting rainwater from your roof is an easy, eco-friendly way to reduce your water bill and prevent storm water runoff from carrying pollutants into streams and Casco Bay,” an announcement said. “Use the collected rain to water gardens, lawns, or indoor plants — every drop helps.”

Supplies are limited and expected to sell out. Order online and learn more at pwd.org/rain-barrels.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 7, 1975, that Suzanne Marie Senechal, daughter of Maurice Senechal of Pierce Street, had graduated from the Lawrence Massachusetts Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

