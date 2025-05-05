Feelz Consignment Store, a thrift shop in North Windham, will hold a thrifting tour with four other local businesses across southern Maine. The event is scheduled for the weekend of May 9-11.

Store owner Stefanie Crockett-McKeage said the consignment store has been doing well since the Windham location opened at the start of this year. Although the first quarter of the year is generally considered one of the slowest, Crockett-McKeage said the store has done well enough that she has been able to hire an employee for the weekends. However, she was forced to close her original store, Feelz Trendy Treasures in Cornish, after less than a year of operation. Although the closure had been planned for August, she was unable to run both locations simultaneously, and, with booth rentals dropping, she ultimately decided to shut down the less profitable Cornish store.

In a previous interview, Crockett-McKeage explained how her business operates. While Feelz, as a consignment store, mostly receives items through public donations, she does not take individual donations. Instead, she rents a booth to sellers. The renters pay a $15 to $25 weekly rental fee, and Crockett-McKeage takes up to 20% commission on sales for her time and processing credit card fees.

Crockett-McKeage said she was trying to think of a way that small businesses in the Windham area could cooperate with one another so that they didn’t have to close down. She had heard of other organizations doing little shopping tours, and wondered why no one had thought of a thrifting tour. After talking with customers about their shopping habits, she emailed other businesses and asked if they wanted to join.

The first one to jump on board was Maine Vintage and Thrift, a Windham-based secondhand goods store. Nicholas Katruch, owner of the store, said he was previously a customer at Feelz Consignment, and joined the tour to support fellow local businesses.

Other participating businesses include Bloom Consignment in Westbrook, Moonstruck Mercantile in Bridgton and The Kitchen, a restaurant at Limington Airport. Crockett-McKeage said The Kitchen serves as a place for people doing the thrifting tour to have a meal in between stores.

Tour participants will begin at Feelz, collecting a pamphlet with space for 20 stamps. From there, participants are encouraged to collect one stamp at each stop, with each stop offering a different stamp on each of the three days. Extra stamps are awarded for spending $50 or more at one location or posting about the thrifting tour on social media.

Once participants have shopped at every location, they will return to Feelz and enter a raffle. The number of tickets they can enter will be determined by how many stamps they have collected. Prizes, Crockett-McKeage said, include donated items from local businesses, including some of the consigners that work with Crockett-McKeage.

Regarding future ventures, Crockett-McKeage said that Feelz would be one of many businesses partnering with the town for Windham SummerFest on June 21. She also expected the market for secondhand clothing to go up in the wake of the tariffs, and said that her business was sustainable, repurposing used items in an environmentally-friendly way.

