Most of us enjoy dogs. And, we admire how they are well loved and cared for.

Mainers are noted for our common sense. Parents cover sandboxes to prevent cats, foxes, etc. from inadvertently urinating in their child’s play space.

I realize that dog owners have accumulated many arguments on why dog urine is not toxic to a baby’s walking barefooted on the beach and playing in the sand. I, myself, collect arguments and data to protect what I love. This is not them against us or us against them.

Please give us a clean Willard Beach where periwinkles and even starfish will return. Where babies can put their hands in their mouths, where little old ladies can walk barefooted. Where people can be proud of themselves for doing the right thing.

I thank everyone for considering extending their obvious genuine love to our children, beaches and community.

Aurelie Bald

South Portland

Copy the Story Link