AUGUSTA — Maine officials said Tuesday they had not received a response to their appeal for a delay in enforcement at the state’s airports when the federal Real ID deadline arrives Wednesday.

But the Transportation Security Administration is expected to phase in the enforcement nationwide anyway and allow people to fly for a period of time, even if they don’t have the federal identification.

The TSA on Wednesday will begin asking all travelers over the age of 18 to show a Real ID or other form of federal identification, such as a passport, before flying on commercial airlines. The requirement has been in the works for 20 years as a way to improve security.

Maine residents have been slow to get the new Real IDs, in part because of concerns about privacy. The low rate of compliance raised concerns about travel disruptions and airport delays if the mandate is strictly enforced.

Last week, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers serving on the Transportation Committee sent a letter asking the TSA to conduct a soft rollout of the new requirement and not turn people away who don’t have a Real ID. The group urged TSA to give people warnings and ensure that passengers don’t experience delays or miss flights.

Although the state had not received a formal response as of Tuesday afternoon, the TSA seems poised to allow people without Real ID to fly.

On Monday, the federal agency sent the state a copy of a warning notice they plan to give people without Real ID, according to a spokesperson for Bellows.

The bright red flyer warns: “The ID you presented is NOT REAL ID-complaint. You will need a REAL ID or other acceptable form of identification for your next flight or you may expect delays.”

That is consistent with statements made Tuesday by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem before a congressional panel.

Travelers who lack an identification that complies with the REAL ID law “may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step,” Noem said.

“But people will be allowed to fly,” she added. “We will make sure it’s as seamless as possible.”

Bellows welcomed the news while also urging Mainers to make an appointment at their local Bureau of Motor Vehicles office to get their Real IDs.

“We are relieved that, according to the flyer we received from the TSA, Mainers without a REAL ID or passport will be able to fly at least in the near term and will receive a warning and may be subject to additional screening,” Bellows said in statement to the Press Herald Tuesday. “We encourage traveling Mainers to go to TSA.gov for information and to make an appointment at their local BMV to get their REAL ID when they get back.”

A TSA spokesperson did not respond to questions sent by email this week.

Last week, TSA indicated that it planned to enforce the Real ID requirement, noting that passengers without appropriate ID may be subject to additional security screening.

“The REAL ID Act was passed 20 years ago to address security vulnerability,” a spokesperson said in a written statement. “This administration and (the) DHS secretary have determined that it’s important that we keep the implementation date of May 7, 2025, and that we enforce the law.”

The warning notice provided to Bellows contains a QR code that loads a TSA website with information about acceptable identification and explains the process for passengers without an acceptable ID, including people in the TSA PreCheck program.

It says passengers will receive a warning and possibly be directed to a special screening area, where they will undergo an identity verification process. Passengers whose identities are verified may also face additional security screening. Those whose identities cannot be verified will not be allowed to proceed.

The TSA says it will accept proper identification, such as a passport, even if it has been expired for up to two years.

As of May 1, only 29% of Maine’s more than 1.71 million driver’s licenses were Real IDs, according to the state. Maine residents have the choice of getting a standard license or one that meets Real ID security standards.

That’s up slightly from 27% in April, when Maine, along with Washington state, had the third-lowest percentage of residents with Real IDs.

Only New Jersey (17%) and Pennsylvania (26%) had lower rates of Real ID uptake, according to an analysis conducted by CBS News. Thirty states have compliance rates under 70%, while a dozen states have rates above 96%.

Noem said Tuesday that 81% of U.S. travelers have IDs that comply with the REAL ID requirements.

States have had about two decades to prepare for arrival of Real ID, which was introduced in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City. But opposition from privacy advocates, including in Maine, has stalled the rollout from its original date of Oct. 1, 2020, to next week.

Maine was one of the last states to comply with the federal mandate in 2018.

Standards for a Real ID are consistent across the 50 states and involve a higher level of verification than standard driver’s licenses or IDs. An individual must bring proof of identification and citizenship/lawful status, such as a certified birth certificate; two forms proving residency; and a Social Security number. Proof of any legal name changes must also be provided, if applicable.

Real IDs, which have digital photos, can be used with facial recognition software. They also require the digital archiving of identity documents such as birth certificates or Social Security numbers.

The Real ID license costs about $9 per year, or $10 for older adults; a Real ID nondriver card is $5 a year; and a passport costs $16.50 per year for the first 10 years and $13 annually after that.

