With York County’s only homeless shelter on the brink of closure, local organizations such as Biddeford’s Seeds of Hope expect an influx of Biddeford residents looking for help.

Seeds of Hope, which has partnered with the City of Biddeford to search for solutions to poverty and homelessness, plans to offer help to any Biddeford residents affected by the closure. Seeds of Hope does not have the resources allocated for those outside the city, Mayor Martin Grohman said.

“We’re aware that the closure of York County Shelter Programs could increase the need for support in our area,” Grohman said. “I’m reaching out to mayors and elected officials in neighboring towns to encourage them to support Seeds of Hope if they have residents who are staying there.”

Seeds of Hope Director Vassie Fowler said the organization has offered to help all residents find resources through their drop-in center, and will take up to 10 people from the county shelter for the Seeds of Hope overnight center.

“The overnight center is a Biddeford initiative for Biddeford residents. The city will not fund or be financially responsible for these 10 individuals unless they are actually from Biddeford,” Fowler said. “We will work on fundraising and grant writing to help cover the costs for the additional shelter residents.”

Even better, Grohman said, would be for communities to work together to find permanent housing for anyone affected before they’re forced to move from the York County Shelter on May 9.

It’s a tight deadline, but Seeds of Hope has a solid track record of housing individuals experiencing homelessness.

“It’s an optimistic view, but it’s definitely worth a try,” Grohman said. “We could certainly work on behalf of some of the residents affected, together with other York County cities and towns.”

Through its partnership with the city of Biddeford, Seeds of Hope has housed 43 individuals since November.

“Thanks to the steady, diligent work of partners like Seeds of Hope, we’re starting to make real progress,” Grohman said.

The partnership between Seeds of Hope and the city began in summer of 2024, after Seeds of Hope opened its overnight warming center to a new population of those experiencing homelessness when an encampment at Mechanics Park was cleared.

MaineHousing provided support to the overnight center through the winter months through a grant, enabling services through the weekends. Financial support from MaineHousing for weekend support concluded in late April, but Seeds of Hope’s overnight shelter will continue to operate.

“We are finally seeing the kind of change that comes from sustained, collaborative commitment,” Fowler said. “When we meet people with dignity and consistent support, housing becomes not just possible, but permanent.”

Seeds of Hope and Biddeford officials also plan to continue their “Weekly Homeless Huddle,” where city and Seeds of Hope staff members come together with outreach workers and service providers to identify and assist those most in need.

It was at a Weekly Homeless Huddle on Monday that Grohman and Seeds of Hope discussed the possibility of more people needing help due to the York County shelter closure, Grohman said.

Though the city is only able to focus resources on those struggling in Biddeford, the weekly huddle has led directly to dozens of people moving into stable, permanent housing.

“I don’t believe living outside is a dignified experience for anyone,” Grohman said. “That’s why I’m focused on housing at every level.”

Seeds of Hope said that as more individuals are housed, they anticipate a decrease in the number of people needing services.

Since then, the York County Shelter closure has been announced, possibly leading to an increase in people needing services in Biddeford.

But Grohman said the positive effects of the partnership between the city and Seeds of Hope are just starting.

“There’s a long way to go, but we’re seeing the kind of momentum and results that are truly rewarding,” Grohman said.

In the future, Seeds of Hope plans to provide more focused and intensive coordination of services, and to guide individuals through housing, substance use disorder treatment, and mental health resources.

There is also on-the-street outreach planned to connect with unhoused residents who are not already seeking services.

“Biddeford is building a future where no one is left behind,” Grohman said. “We’re going to keep pushing forward until everyone has a place to call home.”

