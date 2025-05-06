ArtVan, a nonprofit based in Brunswick, opened its fourth annual exhibition Monday evening, with proceeds of the art sale benefiting art therapy programs for local youth.

The reception was held at Dutchman’s in Brunswick, where the artworks will remain for the next month and be available for sale.

“Art therapy is an opportunity for participants to explore who they are, how they’re reacting to things in their lives, in the moment and over time,” said ArtVan Executive Director Debbie Forester. “It’s a way to examine their feelings, their thoughts, their emotions, and then figure out what to do with them.”

More than 90 artists contributed to the show, including 30 kids who have participated in ArtVan’s mobile art workshops. Each work aligns with the theme “crescendo” in its own way — with some artists choosing to feature music or movement.

Artists set their own prices for their work, Forester said. For each work sold, half of the proceeds will go to the artist and the other half will benefit ArtVan.

“It’s a great way for the art community to support art therapy,” Forester said.

Advertisement

Founded in 2004, ArtVan operates out of a colorful van that travels to Lewiston, Auburn, Bath, Brunswick, Mexico and Rumford, with a special focus on young people without access to mental health care. The organization employs two art therapists, Forester explained, who work to build trusting relationships with young participants.

Artist Tam Veilleux, who is a member of the ArtVan board, contributed an abstract, green-and-pink neon painting titled “Bubbles.”

“I call it fun, fresh art,” Veilleux, of Brunswick, said about her painting. “I really work to bring joy when people look at something.”

Veilleux said art therapy can have a monumental impact on kids.

“I really appreciate how everybody’s ideas are coming together to work towards that one common goal, which is expanding the reach of art therapy for children,” Veilleux said.

Jeanelle Demers, of Portland, was the artist behind a painting of a raven titled “Onward.” Demers also expressed support for the organization’s mission.

“The shifts that happen when younger people do something that’s process-oriented — it’s cool to see,” said Demers, who volunteers with ArtVan. “They’re inspired to share what they decide to tell you about and talk to each other about.”

Forester said people can get involved with ArtVan by following them on social media and attending their events. They can also donate art materials or inquire about volunteering.

Copy the Story Link