The Cumberland Town Council on Monday approved a $15.96 million municipal budget of $15.96 million for fiscal year 2026, which begins in July. The budget reflects an increase of 2.7% from the current year, “a steady increase over previous years,” said Cumberland Town Manager Matthew Sturgis.
The Cumberland County tax will also increase by 7.6% to $1.39 million, creating a total town and county expense increase of 4.7%.
The largest increase in the town budget comes from rising municipal staff salaries, which make up 38% of the budget. Increasing costs of union contracts, benefits and contracted services also played into the budget’s growth.
“This year’s budget is aimed at providing the best public services, while being responsive to current economic realities involving inflationary pressures on residents as well as staff,” Sturgis said.
The budget maintains “level services,” meaning no personnel will be added to town staff. One position in the Town Clerk’s Office that was vacant was removed from the budget.
Cumberland Fire/EMS, Police and Public Works all made requests for staffing increases in the next fiscal year but were denied. Sturgis said this is rejection came because Fire/EMS added two positions toward the end of this current fiscal year, and the two other departments currently have vacancies in open positions. The town will evaluate the requests for new positions for fiscal year 2027, after departments adjust staffing levels and integrate new personnel.
At the council meeting, Town Councilor At-Large Robert Vail spoke on how the budget reflects consistent feedback the town receives from residents about livability and affordability in Cumberland.
“I think in prior years we’ve had a lot of questions about what the public can afford and what can’t be afforded. And while those questions weren’t articulated, I’m sure a lot of us in back of our mind have that feeling of ‘What is too much, what is too little? Are we keeping the lights on, the roads plowed?’” he said.
“I think the public has reason to trust the process and expect that due diligence was done,” said Vail.
