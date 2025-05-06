The founder of Quaker Lane Associates in Connecticut, the company that has received approval for an apartment complex on the Presumpscot River in downtown Westbrook, said April 30 that the project is yet unnamed. “The branding and marketing strategy will be more fully developed over the coming months,” Matthew Welter said in an email.

Westbrook planners granted approval in April to Welter to construct a 110-unit residential rental project on the riverbank at the end of Dana Street. The project includes three buildings at five and six stories and 76 one-bedroom units, 25 two-bedroom units and nine studio apartments, in addition to a restaurant.

The location, and Westbrook’s investment in its downtown, attracted Welter.

“Aside from the waterfront prospects for the project, the city has invested considerably in supporting infrastructure and public amenities,” Welter said. “There’s momentum building downtown and the Dana Street location seemed to be at the center of it.”

Site work for the project is expected to get underway this coming fall and apartments will have a “target delivery” in the summer of 2027, according to Welter.

Asked about rating Westbrook to work with, Welter responded, “Highly, it’s been a truly collaborative and interactive process.”

The Westbrook project marks the initial one for Quaker Lane, but the firm is targeting other markets throughout northern New England.

“Two other infill projects are under the planning/predevelopment phase in Burlington, Vermont, and will follow Westbrook,” Welter said.

Copy the Story Link