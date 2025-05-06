The founder of Quaker Lane Associates in Connecticut, the company that has received approval for an apartment complex on the Presumpscot River in downtown Westbrook, said April 30 that the project is yet unnamed. “The branding and marketing strategy will be more fully developed over the coming months,” Matthew Welter said in an email.
Westbrook planners granted approval in April to Welter to construct a 110-unit residential rental project on the riverbank at the end of Dana Street. The project includes three buildings at five and six stories and 76 one-bedroom units, 25 two-bedroom units and nine studio apartments, in addition to a restaurant.
The location, and Westbrook’s investment in its downtown, attracted Welter.
“Aside from the waterfront prospects for the project, the city has invested considerably in supporting infrastructure and public amenities,” Welter said. “There’s momentum building downtown and the Dana Street location seemed to be at the center of it.”
Site work for the project is expected to get underway this coming fall and apartments will have a “target delivery” in the summer of 2027, according to Welter.
Asked about rating Westbrook to work with, Welter responded, “Highly, it’s been a truly collaborative and interactive process.”
The Westbrook project marks the initial one for Quaker Lane, but the firm is targeting other markets throughout northern New England.
“Two other infill projects are under the planning/predevelopment phase in Burlington, Vermont, and will follow Westbrook,” Welter said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.