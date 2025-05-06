LD 54, An Act to Require Employers to Disclose Pay Ranges and Maintain Records of Employees’ Pay Histories, is a common-sense legislative proposal that would benefit all working Mainers.

This legislation would empower people with knowledge of the pay range for jobs they are applying for, or are currently working in. Withholding this information creates a power imbalance that allows employers to underpay employees who can’t effectively advocate for themselves due to a lack of accurate information.

This imbalance particularly affects people who have historically marginalized identities. These employees are less likely to negotiate for higher pay than employees who have privileged identities. Even when businesses do not intentionally underpay employees, withholding pay ranges creates disempowerment from the start of the employer/employee relationship.

The main argument opponents of this legislation make is that it would be overly burdensome to keep records of employees’ pay for three years after employment termination. This is confusing because, based on answers provided by opponents in legislative committees, the large majority of businesses already keep these records for beyond this length of time. It seems likelier that the biggest objection of employers, and their advocacy groups, is losing leverage over employees. Those possessing inequitable power rarely ever voluntarily give up that power.

All employees in Maine deserve to know where they fall within the pay range for their employment position. LD 54 would make that happen and provide employees with the empowering information they deserve.

Matthew Keith

Scarborough

