Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale an industrial condominium at 24 Industrial Road in Saco. Currently used as a private garage for classic cars and collectibles, this exceptionally clean, 3,150 ± SF unit includes a 9,000-pound automotive lift and a full interior and perimeter security system with motion detectors.

Easily accessible from the Maine Turnpike, this move-in ready space has gleaming, custom polished concrete floors, white walls, a separate office and single restroom. 14-foot ceilings and one overhead door make this blank slate suitable for storage, as a workshop or a wide variety of industrial/business uses.

Signage is available on the road, and there are four dedicated parking spots for the unit, with additional visitor and handicapped-accessible spots.

Sale price: $650,000

For more detailed information, please contact Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland.

207.671.8808 | karen@malonecb.com

Copy the Story Link