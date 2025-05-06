Defender Nathan Messer was named to the USL League One Team of the Week after the Portland Hearts of Pine tied One Knoxville, 1-1, on Sunday evening.

Forward Azaad Liadi and midfielder Masashi Wada were named to the bench for the team of the week.

Messer played the entire game on Sunday, the Hearts of Pine’s first game at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. Wada scored in first-half stoppage time to tie the game.

Portland (0-1-3) returns to action a 8 p.m. Saturday when it plays at Nebraska.

