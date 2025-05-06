Lily Howes scored four goals and had 12 draw controls, and Scarborough held off a late comeback bid by previously undefeated Waynflete as it escaped with a 9-8 victory in a girls lacrosse game Tuesday in Scarborough.
Hope Melevsky added two goals, and Avery Larsen, Kate Mokriski and Hannah Vogell also scored for Scarborough (3-3). Red Storm goalie Fiona McDougal made eight saves.
Waynflete (3-1) was led by Fallon Culley with three goals. Lydia Birknes netted two goals, and Casey Curtis, Skylar Harris and Leah Kramer got one each. Mya Clark stopped six shots.
KENNEBUNK 16, YARMOUTH 7: Camdyn Keenan collected five goals and six assists as the Rams (5-0) cruised past the Clippers (3-3) in Kennebunk.
Anna McCarron added four goals, and Madeline Dowling and Helen Kennie each scored three times for Kennebunk, the No. 2 team in this week’s Varsity Maine Top 10. Alexandra Foy was the other goal scorer, and Eliza Nass made six saves.
Celia Zinman led eighth-ranked Yarmouth with four goals. Kiki Tompkins netted and a pair and Eleanor Weyenberg scored one.
FALMOUTH 5, GREELY 3: Maisy Clement had two goals and two assists as the Navigators (4-2) defeated the Rangers (1-4) in Cumberland.
Izzie Camp also scored twice, and Audrey Farnham got the other Falmouth goal.
Audrey Ingersoll, Kacie Lord and Kylie Lord scored for Greely.
BOYS LACROSSE
MASSABESIC 15, WESTBROOK 7: Elliot MacAlpine finished with five goals and Aiden Densmore added four to lead the Mustangs (2-3) over the Blue Blazes (0-5) at Westbrook.
Massabesic also got two goals from Dylan Baker and one each from Michael Pelletier, Bennett Guilbeault, Jon Sirois and Gabe Lawrence.
Kaden Campbell paced Westbrook with four goals. Justin Filatrault finished with two and Thomas Griffin scored one.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.