Lily Howes scored four goals and had 12 draw controls, and Scarborough held off a late comeback bid by previously undefeated Waynflete as it escaped with a 9-8 victory in a girls lacrosse game Tuesday in Scarborough.

Hope Melevsky added two goals, and Avery Larsen, Kate Mokriski and Hannah Vogell also scored for Scarborough (3-3). Red Storm goalie Fiona McDougal made eight saves.

Waynflete (3-1) was led by Fallon Culley with three goals. Lydia Birknes netted two goals, and Casey Curtis, Skylar Harris and Leah Kramer got one each. Mya Clark stopped six shots.

KENNEBUNK 16, YARMOUTH 7: Camdyn Keenan collected five goals and six assists as the Rams (5-0) cruised past the Clippers (3-3) in Kennebunk.

Anna McCarron added four goals, and Madeline Dowling and Helen Kennie each scored three times for Kennebunk, the No. 2 team in this week’s Varsity Maine Top 10. Alexandra Foy was the other goal scorer, and Eliza Nass made six saves.

Celia Zinman led eighth-ranked Yarmouth with four goals. Kiki Tompkins netted and a pair and Eleanor Weyenberg scored one.

FALMOUTH 5, GREELY 3: Maisy Clement had two goals and two assists as the Navigators (4-2) defeated the Rangers (1-4) in Cumberland.

Izzie Camp also scored twice, and Audrey Farnham got the other Falmouth goal.

Audrey Ingersoll, Kacie Lord and Kylie Lord scored for Greely.

BOYS LACROSSE

MASSABESIC 15, WESTBROOK 7: Elliot MacAlpine finished with five goals and Aiden Densmore added four to lead the Mustangs (2-3) over the Blue Blazes (0-5) at Westbrook.

Massabesic also got two goals from Dylan Baker and one each from Michael Pelletier, Bennett Guilbeault, Jon Sirois and Gabe Lawrence.

Kaden Campbell paced Westbrook with four goals. Justin Filatrault finished with two and Thomas Griffin scored one.

