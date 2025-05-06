PORTLAND — Alisa Sirois, 43, of Kingfield pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in connection with a large-scale illegal marijuana operation in Franklin County.

Sirois is among a dozen people, including her husband, Lucas Sirois of Farmington, charged in connection with a marijuana trafficking and money laundering scheme. While Alisa Sirois was initially charged with three counts, including bank fraud, she pleaded guilty Tuesday to just one: conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. The case is part of an operation federal authorities say netted $13 million between 2016 and 2020.​

Under Sirois’ plea agreement accepted Tuesday by U.S. District Chief Judge Lance Walker, she faces a sentence of no more than 46 months. Sirois would otherwise face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. If the court imposes a longer sentence, Sirois has the right to withdraw her guilty plea.​

Also under the deal, Sirois agreed to hand over several assets including $12,088 from Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union, $192,353 from Skowhegan Savings Bank, and $267,500 in U.S. currency. Additionally, Sirois will forfeit properties located at 3155 Main St. in Rangeley, 42 Village Woods Drive in Rangeley, and a property on North Shore Drive in Industry.

Sirois’ sentencing date will be set after a presentence report in late July.

The investigation was initiated in 2018 by the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy, which found evidence of illegal marijuana cultivation and distribution operations outside the state’s medical marijuana laws. Federal agents executed search warrants in July 2020, seizing marijuana plants and other evidence of the illegal operations.​

Prosecutors allege defendants in the case used a network of businesses to illegally cultivate and distribute marijuana and launder proceeds through various financial transactions. In addition to the charge Sirois pleaded guilty to, co-defendants face or faced 11 other charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.​

Her husband, Lucas Sirois, referred to as the “ringleader” in court documents, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, money laundering, bank fraud and tax evasion. He has not entered a plea. His father Robert Sirois and tax preparer Kenneth Allen are also charged and have not pleaded.

Former Franklin County sheriff’s deputies Brad Scovil and Derrick Doucette pleaded guilty in June 2023 to conspiracy to commit honest services fraud for providing information to Lucas Sirois in exchange for promises of employment. Former Oxford County sheriff’s deputy James McLamb, and Kevin Lemay, a Wilton police officer, were also charged in connection with the scheme. Their charges were dismissed in October 2023.

Former Rangeley Selectman David Burgess pleaded guilty in 2023 to accepting bribes from Sirois in exchange for favorable treatment on town matters. Former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney Kayla Alves, who was not indicted, pleaded guilty in 2022 to tampering with documents and was sentenced to two years of probation, a $2,000 fine and a temporary suspension of her law license.

Randal Cousineau of Farmington, who prosecutors said was Lucas Sirois’ “right-hand man,” pleaded guilty in 2021 to conspiring to possess and distribute over 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and over 1,000 marijuana plants.

