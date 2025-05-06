SALES

Industrial

MDA Cash Street, LLC bought a 34,421± SF building at 174 Cash Street, South Portland from Sea Bags, LLC. Jon Rizzo, SIOR, Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, and Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

JNJ Associates, LLC bought an 18,000± SF building at 40 Bradley Drive, Westbrook from BSGW, LLC. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company.

Eastview Unit B, LLC/Eastview Unit C, LLC bought 1777± SF at 11 Eastview Parkway, Saco from Eastview Parkway Flex, LLC. Marc Fishman of Fishman Realty Group; Sam LeGeyt, SIOR, and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group.

Land

CEM Construction bought 2.38± AC at 0 Roxmont Road, Rockport from H. Allen & Sally C. Fernald. Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

Auburn Town Center Apartments, LLC bought 1.30± AC at 15 Academy Street and 261 Main Street, Auburn from the City of Auburn. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

The Town of York bought land at 43 Long Sands Beach, York from Norton Family Estate. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

Trisha & Jason Merrill bought 6.37± AC at 783 Park Street, South Paris from Bay Street Acquisitions, LLC. Fred Greenwood of Keller Williams Realty; Tom Moulton CCIM, SIOR, Bryan Plourde MAI and Katie Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Office

Winter Mooring Holdings LLC bought a 5,152± SF mixed use building at 194 Main Street, Freeport from 194 Main Street, LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Jeff Davis of Town and Shore Real Estate.

SRC Properties, LLC bought a 58,902± SF office building at 123 Darling Avenue, South Portland from Darling Avenue Realty, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company; Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial.

L-Bee Holdings, LLC bought a 11,776± office/retail building at 89-91 Larrabee Road, Westbrook from Shoemaker, LLC. Jon Rizzo, SIOR, Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company.

AJR Roofing Inc. bought a 3,412± SF office building at 15 Payne Road, Rockland from Blueberry Broadcasting, LLC. Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

Christ Church Congregational – Methodist bought 3,282± SF at 1298 Alfred Road, Arundel from Empeople Credit Union. Suzanne McKechnie of Investcomm; Sam LeGeyt, SIOR, and Jim Harnden of The Dunham Group.

Residential

Sherwood Properties bought an 8,049± SF multifamily building at 142 College Street, Lewiston. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Retail

Ricky B’s Pizza and Deli bought a 1,700± SF building at 20 Main Street, Mexico from Coyote Properties. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

John Shipp bought a 3,795± SF building at 303 Bath Road, Wiscasset from Seabasket, LLC. Cheri Bonawitz of Malone Commercial Brokers; William Stewart of Aland Realty Group.

S&L of Old Orchard Beach, LLC bought a 1,693± building at 6 Ocean Avenue, Kennebunkport from Mountain Tops Inc. Chris Gallagher and Joe Italiaander of The Boulos Company; Dan Roche of Kennebunk Beach Realty.

Joy Real Estate of Portland III, LLC bought a 4,424± SF portfolio at 106-120 Preble Street, Portland from 114 Preble Block, LLC. Chris Gallagher and Joe Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

TK Properties, Inc. bought a 3,100± building at 471-473 Wilson Street, Brewer from ENI 471 Wilson Street, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company and Chris Everest of Nordlund Associates.

383 Commercial St., LLC bought a 1,690± SF condo at 387 Commercial Street, Portland from DPD Lot 3, LLC. Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company; Bradey Sheldon of FranReal, LLC; Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

LEASES

Industrial

Steelcase dba The Designtex Group Inc. leased 26,427± SF at 14 Industrial Way, Portland from KJS Family Trust. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; Arie Solomon of NAI Pugent Sound Properties.

Power Promotions, LLC leased 1,500± SF at 1 Industrial Way, Portland from Aim One Industrial Way, LLC. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Narrow Gauge Railroad Company & Museum leased 10,000± SF at 1386 Riverside Street, Portland from Portford Realty Trust. Joe Malone and Luke Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Matt Lamontagne of Signature Homes Real Estate Group.

Soma Metalwork, LLC leased 1,500± SF at 1 Industrial Way, Portland from Aim One Industrial Way, LLC. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Vortex Services, LLC leased 8,700± SF at 33 Bishop Street, Portland from Portland Storage, Inc. Joe Malone and Luke Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Tom Moulton of The Dunham Group.

York International Corporation leased 18,000± SF at 40 Bradley Drive, Westbrook from JNJ Associates, LLC. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

The Talaria Company, LLC d/b/a Hinckley Yachts leased 16,440± SF at 62 Park Drive, Topsham from 62 Park Drive, LLC. Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company; John Beal of VT Commercial.

Fastenal Company leased 5,000± SF at 1506 State Street, Veazie from Sky Villa, LLC. Nick Lucas and Roy Donnelly of The Boulos Company.

New England Scaffolding & Service, LLC Steven Taylor leased 12,000± SF at 56 Sanford Drive, Gorham from Big Water Realty, LLC. Greg Hastings, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Office

ANS Networking Inc. leased 392± SF at 100 Commercial Street, Portland from Soley Wharf LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Selkirk Holdings leased 800± SF at 980 Forest Avenue, Portland from SPE-AD Inc. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Hanover Insurance leased 4,729± SF at 2 Monument Square, Portland from 800 Northern Corporation. Tom Moulton and Katie Allen of the Dunham Group; Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Chris Heller of Cushman and Wakefield.

The Protestant Baptist Church Mission of Kongo leased 985± SF at 160 Presumpscot Street, Portland from SJ Bruni LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Risk Placement Services renewed its lease of 2,563± SF at 1685 Congress Street, Portland from 1685 Congress Street LLC. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers; Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Northeast Safety leased 1,980± SF at 2 Main Street, Building 15, Suite 219, Biddeford from Wayne Technologies. Andre Rossignol of CORE; Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Bio-Medical Applications of Maine, Inc. renewed its lease of 7,743± SF at 55 Congress Avenue, Bath from FRP Holdings Bath, LLC. Jon Rizzo, SIOR of The Boulos Company; Mike Farrell of Cresa Boston.

Eaton Peabody, P.A. renewed its lease of 5,498± SF at 100 Middle Street, Portland from Albany Road-Portland, LLC. Nate Stevens and Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR of The Boulos Company; Josh Soley of CORE Firms.

The State of Maine – Dept. of Administrative & Financial Services leased 5,400± SF at 2000 Odlin Road, Hermon from AD-BC, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR of The Boulos Company.

ChappyWrap, LLC leased 4,631± SF t 200 US Route One, Scarborough from Centervale Route One, LLC. Jon Rizzo, SIOR, and Sasha Phillips of The Boulos Company; Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Risk Placement Services, Inc. renewed its lease of 2,700± SF at 1685 Congress Street, Portland from 1685 Congress Street, LLC. Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Robert Weber of CBRE; John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

10.Maine Strong Physical Therapy, PA leased 2,506± SF at 202 Larrabee Road, Westbrook from 202 Larrabee Road, LLC. Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Steve Baumann and Jack Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

CH MH Services (ME), LLC leased 1,970± SF at Pineland Center, New Gloucester from October Corporation. Reese McFarlane of The Boulos Company.

Maine School Solutions, LLC leased 1,944± SF at 787 Main Street, Monmouth from Monmouth Crossing, LLC. Sasha Phillips and Nate Roop of The Boulos Company.

Omnic Data, INc. renewed its lease of 1,888± SF at 16 Station Avenue, Brunswick from WFF Brunswick Owner, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Maine Foot & Ankle Specialists leased 1,550± SF at 619 Brighton Avenue, Portland from Dobkowski Birsen, LLC. Sasha Phillips and Nate Roop of The Boulos Company; Alex Pirceli of Keller Williams Realty.

Pathways of Maine, LLC leased 1,491± SF at 360 US Route One, Scarborough from Willowdale 360, LLC. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company and Joseph Atwood of The Dunham Group.

NorDX leased 1,187± SF at 3 Hartley Street, Lewiston from Golden Arches, LLC. Chris Romano of The Boulos Company.

Lazy Sun leased 1,000± SF at 28 Exchange Street, Portland from 30 Exchange Street, LLC. Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company; Peter Gwilym of Porta & Company.

Retail

La Tienda Latina Latin Market leased 2,896± SF at 1041 Brighton Avenue, Portland from The All American Family, LLC. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Citizens Energy LLC leased 3,000± SF at 580 Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls from Beachwood Properties LLC. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Rebel Skin Co, LLC leased 847± SF at 506 Main Street, Westbrook from Stockhouse Station, LLC. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Summit Dental, PLLC leased 3,250± SF at 91 County Road, Scarborough from Old Port Realty, LLC. Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Jon Rizzo of The Boulos Company.

Past + Future Craft Exchange leased 1,355± SF at 506 Main Street, Westbrook, Stockhouse Station from Stockhouse Station LLC. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers; Joe Atwood of The Dunham Group.

The Barkery Dog Bar, LLC leased 6,844± SF at 180 Waterman Drive, South Portland from Mill Creek Realty Limited Partners. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company; Arden Stuckey of Keller Williams Realty.

David French Music Co. leased 5,706± SF at 106 Gray Road, Falmouth from Berzinis Realty, LLC. Chris Craig of The Dunham Group.

