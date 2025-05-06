AUGUSTA — No one under the age of 18 will be allowed to get married in Maine without parental consent once a new state law takes effect.
A bill to raise the legal age for marriage from 17 to 18 won approval in the Legislature and became law Tuesday after Gov. Janet Mills decided to neither sign it nor veto it. The bill will take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.
The bill, LD 1185, sponsored by Rep. Laura Supica, D-Bangor, follows one passed in the previous legislative session that increased the minimum age from 16 to 17.
Supica said Maine’s previous law could be used in cases of forced marriage because it only required parental consent and not the consent of the minor, who would not have the same rights or resources as an adult.
“Too many children are forced into marriages, and while even those over 18 years of age can be forced, the difference is that when they are able to flee, they have greater access to services to help them sufficiently escape an abuser are there,” Supica said during a public hearing. “By raising the age requirement from 17 to 18 years old to marry, we can eliminate this danger.”
Unchained At Last, a national advocacy group led by child marriage survivors, celebrated Maine’s new law, for which it has been advocating for the last six years.
“Just when you thought nothing good happens any more: The bill we and our allies have championed for more than six years, to ban child marriage, has officially passed into law,” the group said in a news release. “Disappointingly, Gov. Janet Mills chose not to sign this important bill to ban a human rights abuse that destroys girls’ lives.”
Maine is now the 14th state to ban child marriage.
Aides for Mills, who signed last year’s bill raising the age to 17, did not respond to an email asking why the governor did not endorse this bill, which passed 93-52 in the House of Representatives and 23-11 in the Senate. Under Maine law, bills approved by the Legislature and not vetoed by the governor become law after 10 days.
Maine did not have any minimum age for marriage until 2020, when lawmakers passed a bill allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to get married with parental consent.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.