A New Hampshire man suspected of playing a role in a deadly fight near Portland’s Morrill’s Corner last June is now wanted by federal authorities for failing to appear for his court dates.

The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday issued a federal arrest warrant for 46-year-old Kristofer Haken, who is facing charges of elevated aggravated assault and conspiring in the attack that killed 54-year-old Susan McHugh and injured her husband and a friend.

Haken was arrested briefly in Vermont last month and posted bail, but he has since failed to appear for court in that state as well, according to the marshals office. It was not clear why he wasn’t held and brought to Maine, where he has been wanted by police for more than five months.

Five other suspects facing the same charges will be tried together as co-defendants. Police say the men planned and executed an attack after a dispute between two motorcycle clubs at a bar in Westbrook that escalated to a gunfight in Morrill’s Corner last summer.

A seventh man, Aaron Karp, 47, of Naples, was accused of firing the shot that killed McHugh. He was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, claiming the shooting was self-defense.

The Portland Police Department has said Haken, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, is a dangerous and potentially armed member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. Haken is also facing a parole violation charge in New Hampshire and is “actively taking measures to avoid apprehension by law enforcement,” according to the Marshals Service.

“Investigators further believe Haken is being aided by numerous associates and additional charges may be forthcoming for aiding a fugitive,” according to a news release.

Haken is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with blond dreadlocks and blue eyes. The Marshals Service says he may be in Lebanon, Maine; Londonderry, Manchester or Barnstead, New Hampshire; White River Junction, Vermont; or Albany, New York.

Anyone with information about Haken’s location is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at med.tipline@usdoj.gov or 877-926-8332.

