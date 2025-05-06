LEWISTON — Halftime provided a reset for Mt. Ararat, and then its offense got going.

Two man-up goals from Phoenix Norton midway through the third quarter helped the Eagles pull away from Lewiston for a 7-4 boys lacrosse victory at Don Roux Field on Tuesday.

Mt. Ararat (2-3) led 2-1 at halftime.

“What we say after every halftime and every game is ‘0-0,'” Norton said. “That’s where the score starts, and that’s what we said this game, and so we just went from there.”

After Norton’s goals, the Eagles scored twice more in the third quarter to take a 6-2 lead into the fourth.

“They came out fast, they were ready to play,” Lewiston coach Ben Michaud said of Mt. Ararat’s third quarter. “We had to adjust; it took us a while to do so.”

Norton added another goal in the fourth quarter.

How did Mt. Ararat win?

• Jerimee Cote opened the scoring 23 seconds into the game, then notched his second goal of the game nearly three minutes later to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

“Jeremy was doing a great job,” Mt. Ararat coach Jason Lachance said. “He was moving to the ball, doing really, really well, and just finding that open space, and I give him a lot of credit.”

• Cam Plourde put the Blue Devils (2-3) on the board late in the opening quarter by scoring a man-up goal.

• The goalies kept the game 2-1, as Lewiston’s Brock Rancourt and Jack Young of Mt. Ararat each made six saves in the second quarter.

• Lewiston’s offense ran through Collin Michaud. He had a goal taken away when he shot the ball in the crease, but later scored in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Statistical leaders

• Mt. Ararat: Norton (three goals), Cote (two goals), White (goal), Wallace (goal), Brennan Fitzpatrick (three assists), Young (15 saves).

• Lewiston: Tegan Dugal (goal), Isaac Bellemore (goal), Plourde (goal), Michaud (goal), Rancourt (14 saves).

They said it

• “(Collin Michaud) did try to take the ball in. He’s probably our best dodger, usually. They reacted well, slid to him early, we just weren’t moving around him well enough to give him options. — Ben Michaud

• “We’ve grown up playing lacrosse and (Brennan Fitzpatrick) has definitely been a lot for our program. He’s right there every time looking for us.” — Phoenix Norton.

• “We’re kind of a mid-Class B team. It’s really nice to get this win and kind of get that bump. We played Mt. Blue yesterday, so, you know, back-to-backs, kind of on a mud field there, and then in the rain here, it was a good game.” — Jason Lachance

Up next

• Mt. Ararat: at Gardiner, 4 p.m. Friday

• Lewiston: at Bangor, 11 a.m. Saturday

