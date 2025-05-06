A Portland man is appealing a judge’s decision not to let him withdraw his guilty plea after he was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a fatal shooting on Woodford Street.

Damion Butterfield, 25, took a deal at the end of his December 2023 trial — just before the jury delivered its verdict — admitting he killed a man and injured another woman in a fatal robbery in April 2022. The jury’s decision was never released.

Butterfield was one of four man accused in the shooting that killed Derald Coffin and injured Annabelle Hartnett in Portland. The group had conspired to rob them on April 26, 2022, while Coffin was inside Hartnett’s car parked on Woodford Street, court records show.

But shortly after his trial and before sentencing, Butterfield moved for the judge to throw out his guilty plea and declare a mistrial. Superior Court Justice MaryGay Kennedy denied his request in May 2024, saying his trial was fair and that he made an “informed and considered” decision to plead guilty.

Butterfield’s attorney, James Howaniec, appeared before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court at the York Judicial Center on Monday afternoon to challenge Kennedy’s denial, saying that one after-hours email exchange derailed the entire trial.

Howaniec told the court that he was blindsided by a decision that allowed jurors to find Butterfield guilty of murder either as the shooter or the accomplice. Kennedy made this decision around 7 p.m. before the next day’s closing arguments and notified the attorneys over email.

Advertisement

The instructions were confusing, Howaniec argued, and by the time the jury sent in another note asking for clarification on the instructions, Butterfield thought he would be found guilty and entered a plea, despite his lawyers advising him against it.

Howaniec said Butterfield made his decision “under duress” and said his decision was tainted by unclear jury instructions. But Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin argued that Butterfield entered his plea “knowingly” and strategically to avoid more time behind bars.

Related Defendant in Portland murder trial pleads guilty at last minute

“The defense calculated that Butterfield could avoid a guilty verdict by pleading guilty, having the jury discharged, and withdrawing his plea after the verdict could no longer be read,” she wrote in a brief. “To succeed in such manipulation would be a gross miscarriage of justice.”

Robbin also said the new trial would be unfair to the surviving victim “when the man who attempted to murder her has already admitted that he attempted to murder her.”

In taking the deal at trial, Butterfield waived his right to appeal the verdict and agreed to serve 35 years in prison. He faced 25 years to life for the murder charge.

“Are you pleading today because you are guilty?” Kennedy asked him at the time.

“Yes,” Butterfield replied.

Copy the Story Link