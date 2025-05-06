A Portland nonprofit is launching eight substance use recovery homes in rural Maine thanks to $542,000 from opioid settlement funds.

The Maine Association of Recovery Residences will open the residences, starting in Hancock, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc and Waldo counties. Aroostook, Oxford and Washington counties are also under consideration. Bath, Calais, Damariscotta, Greenville and Houlton are some of the towns being considered for recovery homes.

The Maine Recovery Council — a 15-member panel with appointees from the governor’s office, attorney general and others — provided the funding as part of its work allocating funds awarded to Maine through opioid lawsuit settlements, which total about $115 million through 2038.

MARR Executive Director Ron Springel said the recovery homes will help meet much-needed demand for residential treatment.

“Of Maine’s sixteen counties, one quarter have no recovery residences at all, and several have only one home,” Springel said in a written statement.

Drug overdose deaths declined in Maine for the second year in a row in 2024, dropping from 607 in 2023 to 490 in 2024. That followed many years of increases, peaking at 723 deaths in 2022.

