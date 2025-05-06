Vital funding for PBS, NPR and local stations is under attack and it’s important to know what’s at stake if the cuts go through. Like many Americans of my generation, I grew up on “Sesame Street,” “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and “Reading Rainbow.” Later, the NewsHour was how I learned about the world beyond my small town.

Now, I make documentaries for PBS that are relatable to all Americans: stories about faith, service to country and neighbors helping neighbors in time of need; stories that aim to unite our country, not divide it. Let me share the story of one special Mainer from my last film, “Three Chaplains.” Should cuts to PBS get forced through, stories like his would never reach audiences across the country and bring hope to those struggling with their own issues. Everyone will lose out if this occurs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR David Washburn of Portland is an independent documentary filmmaker. His latest feature documentary, “Three Chaplains,” broadcast on PBS’ “Indepedent Lens” in 2023.

Michael Barnes was born in Bangor and raised in the town of Limestone in Aroostook County, just across the border from Canada. His dad was a proud aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Loring Air Force Base (now closed). Like his father, Michael enlisted in the military. He was an infantryman in the U.S. Army. But he struggled with discipline and received so many Article 15s that the Army considered kicking him out. Michael was a hard worker, but he struggled with the trauma of being molested as a young boy, and at times the anger and insecurity just proved too much to bear.

It was faith that saved Michael, and this is the story he chose to share with the world in “Three Chaplains.” He accepted Islam and changed his name to Khallid Shabazz. While in the military, he strengthened his faith and chose to become a chaplain so he could help others. Today, Chaplain Shabazz is one of thousands of military chaplains providing care and spiritual resilience to servicemembers of all backgrounds, including thousands stationed here in Maine on active-duty, reserve and National Guard service.

After more than 20 years of service, Chaplain Shabazz was promoted to colonel and has cared for thousands of servicemembers in war zones and at home, ultimately saving lives. The stories of faith leaders like Chaplain Shabazz bring hope to millions of Americans and deserve to be told.

Without public media funding I would have never been able to make “Three Chaplains” and show how chaplains — Muslim, Christian, Jewish and beyond — are serving our country and upholding the founding principle of this great nation, the freedom of religion. Without federal funding for PBS, my documentary and others like it, including many made by the thriving community of Maine documentary filmmakers, simply wouldn’t have the space to exist, let alone reach viewers.

PBS is one of the few places where complex, underexplored stories can be told with care, depth and truth. When we support PBS, we support an honest and independent platform for kids’ programming and news and, yes, documentaries like mine that seek to celebrate our nation’s story in all its fullness.

Maine is a place that loves storytelling, and I’ve heard from so many neighbors and strangers — like at my 2024 Veterans Day screening at the University of Southern Maine — who’ve thanked me for introducing them to unsung heroes who serve our country, like Chaplain Shabazz. Let’s all speak up and make sure public media continues to get the funding it deserves. Maine and the nation will be better off for it.

Copy the Story Link