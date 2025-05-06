The Portland Sea Dogs game against the Chesapeake BaySox scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed due to rain.

This is the third straight Sea Dogs home game to be rained out and the fifth game this season to be postponed due to weather.

Tuesday’s game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game will start at 5 p.m.

Portland swept a doubleheader with New Hampshire on Sunday to improve to 16-9. The Sea Dogs have a 1/2-game lead over Hartford in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division.

Chesapeake is 13-14 and four-games out of first in the Southwest Division.

Copy the Story Link