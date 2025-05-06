The news that President Trump is setting out to rebuild the coal industry is appalling, given the inevitable result if he succeeds. Our greenhouse gas emissions will rise and our hopeful progress on climate mitigation will slow.

This is an ignorant decision by someone with little respect for science or concern for our public welfare. Burning coal trumps burning other fossil fuels in terms of the damage it does to our climate. For a livable future, we have to stop burning all of them.

If implemented, Trump’s executive order will only bring on more wild weather, unbearable heat and a diminished future for us and our offspring. Mainers should let our members of Congress know that we won’t fall for this foolishness.

Sam Saltonstall

Brunswick

