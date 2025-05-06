The top 10 baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Times Record, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 5/6/25
BASEBALL
1.
Scarborough (5)
81
2.
Greely (3)
68
3.
Biddeford
55
4.
South Portland
51
5.
Mt. Ararat (1)
45
6.
York
44
7.
Gorham
30
8.
Messalonskee
22
9.
Hampden Academy
11
10.
Cony
9
SOFTBALL
1.
Gorham (1)
75
2.
Cheverus (7)
72
3.
Windham
64
4.
York
46
5.
Freeport
42
6.
Bangor (1)
26
7.
Leavitt
23
8.
Kennebunk
20
9.
Brewer
18
10.
Belfast
14
10.
Greely
14
BOYS LACROSSE
1.
Falmouth (9)
90
2.
Yarmouth
80
3.
York
67
4.
Thornton Academy
65
5.
Kennebunk
40
6.
Windham
31
7.
Freeport
27
8.
North Yarmouth Academy
23
9.
Cape Elizabeth
22
10.
Maranacook/Winthrop
19
GIRLS LACROSSE
1.
Cheverus (3)
77
2.
Kennebunk (5)
71
3.
Freeport (1)
68
4.
Thornton Academy
55
5.
Mt. Ararat
39
6.
Gorham
37
7.
Sanford
36
8.
Yarmouth
29
9.
Marshwood
20
10.
Traip Academy
18
