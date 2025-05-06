The top 10 baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Times Record, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 5/6/25

BASEBALL 1. Scarborough (5) 81 2. Greely (3) 68 3. Biddeford 55 4. South Portland 51 5. Mt. Ararat (1) 45 6. York 44 7. Gorham 30 8. Messalonskee 22 9. Hampden Academy 11 10. Cony 9

SOFTBALL 1. Gorham (1) 75 2. Cheverus (7) 72 3. Windham 64 4. York 46 5. Freeport 42 6. Bangor (1) 26 7. Leavitt 23 8. Kennebunk 20 9. Brewer 18 10. Belfast 14 10. Greely 14

BOYS LACROSSE 1. Falmouth (9) 90 2. Yarmouth 80 3. York 67 4. Thornton Academy 65 5. Kennebunk 40 6. Windham 31 7. Freeport 27 8. North Yarmouth Academy 23 9. Cape Elizabeth 22 10. Maranacook/Winthrop 19

GIRLS LACROSSE 1. Cheverus (3) 77 2. Kennebunk (5) 71 3. Freeport (1) 68 4. Thornton Academy 55 5. Mt. Ararat 39 6. Gorham 37 7. Sanford 36 8. Yarmouth 29 9. Marshwood 20 10. Traip Academy 18

