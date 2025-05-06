The top 10 baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Times Record, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 5/6/25

BASEBALL
1. Scarborough (5) 81
2. Greely (3) 68
3. Biddeford 55
4. South Portland 51
5. Mt. Ararat (1) 45
6. York 44
7. Gorham 30
8. Messalonskee 22
9. Hampden Academy 11
10. Cony 9
SOFTBALL
1. Gorham (1) 75
2. Cheverus (7) 72
3. Windham 64
4. York 46
5. Freeport 42
6. Bangor (1) 26
7. Leavitt 23
8. Kennebunk 20
9. Brewer 18
10. Belfast 14
10. Greely 14
BOYS LACROSSE
1. Falmouth (9) 90
2. Yarmouth 80
3. York 67
4. Thornton Academy 65
5. Kennebunk 40
6. Windham 31
7. Freeport 27
8. North Yarmouth Academy 23
9. Cape Elizabeth 22
10. Maranacook/Winthrop 19
GIRLS LACROSSE
1. Cheverus (3) 77
2. Kennebunk (5) 71
3. Freeport (1) 68
4. Thornton Academy 55
5. Mt. Ararat 39
6. Gorham 37
7. Sanford 36
8. Yarmouth 29
9. Marshwood 20
10. Traip Academy 18

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
VM polls

Related Stories
Latest Articles