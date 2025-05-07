A March 30 article “Like egg prices, demand for chicks is up this year” rightly notes that keeping chickens for eggs is a serious commitment — not a cost-saving shortcut. But it fails to address the most pressing ethical issue in backyard chicken keeping: the fate of male chicks.

Chickens are intelligent, sensitive beings — not egg machines. People grow attached to them because they are affectionate and socially complex. Yet behind every hen sold for egg-laying is a male chick deemed worthless. At industrial hatcheries, where businesses like Campbell’s Ace Hardware source their chicks, male chicks are routinely killed at birth — ground up or suffocated simply for being born the “wrong” sex.

Even small farms participate in this system. Customers want hens — but what happened to the males? This silent culling is the hidden cost of every “pet” chicken kept for her eggs.

Liqin Cao
President, United Poultry Concerns
Silver Spring, Md.

