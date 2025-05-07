The idea for this column germinated in three places.

The first was in my social media feed as I watched all the reels of pastry chefs cutting rhubarb stalks and arranging them into intricate, geometric springtime tarts. The beauty of rhubarb makes me smile every spring.

The second was in the view from my office window, where to my right hosta shoots were unfurling, young, tender and edible, and to my left a child was toddling along my fence on Cleaveland Street and picking dandelion flowers, also edible, for her momma.

The third was embedded in my advice to a friend who was spiraling toward despair over the Trump administration’s attempts to dismantle scientific research, federally funded programs and projects, and societal safety nets that contribute to more sustainable national and local food systems. My advice to her was twofold. First, pick one thing — whether that is looming cuts in the food security programs, USDA-grants to farmers that have been frozen or the reopening of conservation areas to commercial fishing — and put all her fight into that issue. Secondly, I suggested she keep a daily eye out for all the little things in Maine’s local food system that make her smile.

I call those little things “sparkles,” but the technical term in mental health circles is “micro-joys.” According to author Cyndie Spiegel, who literally wrote a book on the topic, micro-joys are anything that elicits a positive emotion for a fleeting moment. Psychological studies show that sparkles add up and can counter the impact of negative emotions on the psyche. Some experts even give a ratio: five fleeting micro-joys will counter one negative emotion. As a food writer, I say at least three of those sparkles can happen at mealtimes, especially as bright springtime produce starts cropping up in markets. I surveyed chefs, foragers, mixologists, cooking teachers and cookbook authors on where they find their micro-joys at this time of year.

“Coming out of winter, I crave incorporating a lot of color into my dishes,” says chef Josh Berry, founder of The B Frame, a Yarmouth-based culinary business that specializes in private events, restaurant consulting and food photography. He enhances his plates with bright radishes and carrots in unconventional colors. “But my most favorite thing about spring is using blooms and blossoms. Everybody gets a smile on their face when they get to eat flowers.”

While whole edible flowers are obviously beautiful, “Picking the petals off and scattering them among greens of a salad or against a black plate is a chef’s kiss,” says chef Elyse Dana, owner of Iris Eats in Harpswell.

Forager and mixologist Nikaline Iacono suggests pickling magnolia blossoms and sugaring lilac blossoms. “Magnolia tastes like mild ginger in this form and is such a fun hyper-local accompaniment to sashimi and crudo,” says Iacono, who owns Vessel & Vine in Brunswick. As for the lilac blossoms, cover them with sugar and let them sit for six hours, then separate the flowers from the sugar with a sieve. Use the scented sugar to impart elusive flavor to cookies and cakes.

Chef Ali Waks Adams, owner of Balaboosta Catering in Brunswick, likes to press pansies into goat cheese to illicit micro-joy vibes on a charcuterie board. For more elaborate springtime sparkles, she’ll dip chive blossoms in a light batter of chickpea flour and nigella seeds, deep-fry them and serve them with ramp aioli for a savory appetizer. Using the same treatment, she dips whole elderflowers in sweet batter, deep-fries them, and serves them for dessert with powdered sugar.

Portland-based cookbook author and food stylist Vanessa Seder likes to tap marigolds for infused vinegar and use that to dress young spring vegetable salads. These flowers offer a slightly spicy, tangy flavor reminiscent of citrus and saffron. The infusion process is simple: Pack marigold blossoms in a jar, fill the space around them with distilled white or white wine vinegar, cover the jar and store it in a dark cupboard for two weeks. Strain the blossoms from the sunny golden vinegar.

Everyone I spoke with was quick to comment that if you do plan to consume flowers, be careful about where you source them. If they come from your garden, it’s best if they were grown without pesticides and not anywhere near where your pets might make their mark. If you are foraging, be sure to get permission and don’t take more than your fair share. If you are neither a forager nor a gardener, Graze in Northport, Flourish Maine in Appleton, Mare Brook Flower Farm in Brunswick and Olivia’s Garden in New Gloucester all offer edible flowers for sale.

Mare Brook Farm owner Courtney Mongell advises cooks to use the fresh blossoms as close to their being harvested as possible for best results, lightly cleaning them with a cool, damp cloth. They store best in an airtight container lined with a damp paper towel placed in the warmest part of your fridge, according to Dana.

While flowers offer obvious micro-joy, I plead with you not to discount how fresh spring greenery can also perk up an eater. Berry uses tender leaves from springtime carrots for pesto, chimichurri and salsa verde. Iacono blanches foraged nettles, then blitzes them in a blender before adding them to gnocchi dough. And Waks Adams slathers toast with mint-scented whipped ricotta, then tops them with pea tendrils for a little sparkle.

Grilled Sardine Toasts with Spring Herb Salsa Verde

Annemarie Ahearn is a cookbook author and owner of Salt Water Farm Cooking School in Lincolnville. The spring herb salsa verde comes from her “Full Moon Suppers” cookbook. But the sardine toasts were inspired by a recent trip she took to San Sebastian, Spain, where they are often served in pinxto bars.

Makes 6-8 pieces

2 cloves garlic, smashed and peels removed

Pinch salt

6 anchovy fillets

1 bunch Italian flat-leaf parsley

6 sprigs mint, leaves picked from stems

6 sprigs tarragon

2 tablespoons capers

Zest of 1 lemon and juice of 1/2 a lemon

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes

1/2 cup olive oil, plus more for brushing baguette

1/2 of a lovely baguette

1 can imported French sardines

Chop the garlic cloves with the salt in a small food processor. Add the anchovies, parsley, mint, tarragon, capers, lemon zest and juice, red wine vinegar, chili flakes and olive oil. Pulse until the mixture is coarse. Taste. If it’s too acidic, add a touch of olive oil. If it’s not acidic enough, add a touch more lemon juice and red wine vinegar.

Slice the baguette on a slight bias and brush each piece with olive oil. Grill the bread to get some nice black grill marks on both sides. Place a chuck of sardines on top of the toast and drizzle with salsa verde. Serve with a spring cocktail.

Rhubarb Negronis

It takes a bit of time to infuse the gin and make the simple syrup, but if you make those in advance, you can have these slightly bitter, sour and sweet cocktails in your hand in minutes.

FOR THE GIN (makes 1 cup)

1 cup gin

1 cup chopped rhubarb

FOR THE SIMPLE SYRUP (makes 2/3 cup)

1/2 cup chopped rhubarb

1/2 cup sugar

FOR EACH COCKTAIL

1 ounce rhubarb gin

1 ounce Campari

1 ounce white vermouth

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Rhubarb ribbons for garnish

To make the gin, whiz the gin and rhubarb in a blender. Let the mixture steep overnight. Strain the gin through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean glass jar.

To make the simple syrup, combine the rhubarb, sugar and ½ cup water in a small saucepan. Place over medium low heat and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Turn off the heat and let the syrup steep for 1 hour. Strain the rhubarb from syrup. Store the syrup in a glass jar in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Mix the sweetened stewed rhubarb with yogurt for a cook’s treat.

When you’re ready for a cocktail, place a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Add the rhubarb gin, Campari, vermouth and simple syrup. Stir and garnish with a rhubarb ribbon.

