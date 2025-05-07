The town of Arundel will hold a municipal/RSU 21 budget validation referendum election on Tuesday, June 10, at the Arundel Municipal Building. The Arundel Municipal Building is located at 257 Limerick Road. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registration of new voters, as well as changes of name or address, may be made with the registrar at the town office during regular business hours, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or at the polls on Election Day.

Online Voter Registration is available online at registertovote.sos.maine.gov.

Starting Monday, May 12, absentee ballots will be available. Vote in person or request a ballot at the town clerk’s office without any specific reason up until 5:30 p.m. on June 5.

For more information, call the Arundel Town Office at 985-4201, ext. 102.

