LEWISTON — In a galaxy far, far away?

Nope. Just down the road at Simard-Payne Memorial Park is where you’ll find this year’s Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival, which will be floating in this August with a Star Wars theme.

They’re calling it “The Rise of the Balloons” and you’ll find just about everything you love about Star Wars culture at the festival running Aug. 15-17.

“This year’s theme, ‘The Rise of the Balloons,’ is an out-of-this-world experience for hot-air balloon lovers, cosplay enthusiasts, and families seeking an unforgettable weekend of fun, flight and fandom,” according to a recent announcement. “The Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival committee, a collaboration of staff and residents from the cities of Lewiston and Auburn, brings the intergalactic theme to life with 16 hot air balloons, including four special shapes that are sure to turn heads.”

Though last year’s festival had trouble getting off the ground — the former festival board pulled out in the spring only to be saved by a group of volunteers and city leaders — organizers this year are working at light speed.

The same group that saved the event last year will be organizing this year’s festival, with Nate Libby, Lewiston’s assistant economic development director, serving as festival administrator.

Festival planners say all the things people love about the festival will be back, including live bands, vendor booths, balloon rides and tethered rides that allow guests to experience a balloon ride without rising higher than 30 to 60 feet.

“The festival isn’t just about watching balloons fly across the sky,” said festival committee member Mell Hamlyn. “It’s about stepping into the magic and thrill while supporting our community. For decades this festival showcases the best of Lewiston-Auburn during the peak of Maine summer. As always, our goal is to make it an immersive ballooning experience where you don’t just spectate, you participate while supporting local nonprofits.”

“As always,” according to the announcement, “the event is free and open to the public, with something for everyone from sci-fi fans in full stormtrooper mode to families in awe of the glow of balloons airlifting into the sky, to dancing the night away with Saturday night’s headliner band, Motor Booty Affair.”

Last year, for the first time since the festival began in 1992, the late summer event was in doubt for a time after Great Falls Balloon Festival leaders announced they were canceling the event due to lack of funding and support.

City leaders from both Lewiston and Auburn stepped in and worked through the spring and summer to make sure the Twin Cities would not be without a balloon festival come August.

In the aftermath of the event, those organizers said the balloon festival was a success despite a tight window for gaining sponsorships and putting together other logistics. Adding to the ups and downs was a festival weekend that only saw one balloon launch due to fussy weather.

However, a financial report issued by the city in the fall revealed that the effort turned a profit of nearly $25,000 after raising about $100,000 in sponsorships. It also raised about $76,000 in revenue for nonprofit vendors.

