MADRID TOWNSHIP — Former Maine Central Railroad Caboose 655, which was converted to a living space and moved to 136 Calvin Gray Road in 2002, is for sale for $129,000.
“We believe it was built, manufactured, in the 1960s,” Anna Pines of Allied Realty in Rangeley said Tuesday. “It ran the rails until probably the late 1970s, early 1980s from the best information we’ve gotten. It did retire. In 2002 it was brought to its current location.”
The previous owner converted the caboose to a livable space, Pines said.
“When they transported it up to Madrid, they did have to use a crane over a one-lane bridge to get it over the Sandy River,” she said. “It had been an Airbnb. A note from a guest told of the caboose running from Bangor to Vanceboro, Maine.”
Vanceboro is in northern Washington County near the New Brunswick, Canada, border.
According to a listing on the Estately website, the caboose, located on about an acre of land, offers plenty of living space, sleeps 5, has a full kitchen, bathroom, plumbing, heating, well, septic and electricity.
“There is a storage container that they converted into a shed,” Pines said. “They put a roof on it, a sliding garage door on it. That offers some extra storage space.”
Calvin Gray Road is a dead-end, dirt road that is maintained publicly, Pines noted. The caboose is located about a five-minute drive from state Route 4, has a 100- to 125-foot-long driveway, she said. There aren’t many houses on that road, and the caboose is just over halfway to its end, Pines stated.
“There is the option to have fiber internet out there,” she noted. “Some people are surprised to hear that. There is a really beautiful little brook that runs along the side of the property. You can actually hear it from the caboose, which is beautiful.”
