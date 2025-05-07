The Mallett Brothers Band returns as the headliner for this year’s Dorcas Fest on Aug. 9 at the historic Brewster Mansion in Buxton.

The Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton, a charitable and literary group, organizes the festival and has announced the lineup of entertainment, activities and events, all to be at Tory Hill, intersection of routes 202 and 112.

The annual event is held in conjunction with Buxton’s Community Day and the Tory Hill Meetinghouse lawn party.

The whole shebang gets underway at 8 a.m. with an annual 5K race and a Cars and Coffee Show hosted on the Brewster Mansion grounds by owners Richard and Beverly Atkinson. Entry fee for cars is $10. If the weather cooperates, the car show is expected to draw as many as 100 classic cars and trucks.

No one will go hungry as the Dorcas Society will have a concession stand open with food for sale. Volunteers will serve hot dogs, burgers, chips and beverages.

The barn will be open for visitors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with antique displays, ice cream cones for $1, and registration for door prizes. The grounds will be open for garden tours.

The town’s featured parade with civic and youth groups, vintage vehicles and Chandler’s Military Band, rolls out at 11 a.m. The Tory Hill Meetinghouse lawn party, providing live music, food goodies and crafts for sale, opens at 9 a.m.

Maine’s own touring Mallett Brothers Band will cap the day with a concert staged on a lawn behind the barn at 6 p.m. The gates open at 5 p.m. The band has a local connection with drummer Brian Higgins, a Westbrook native.

Concert tickets are $30 and are also available at eventbrite.com. The show goes on rain or shine.

The famed children’s author Kate Douglas Wiggin, who lived in Hollis across the Saco River from Buxton, founded the Dorcas Society in 1897. The Brewster Mansion was built in 1805 and is on the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register of Historic Places.

For more information about the Dorcas Fest or the society, call Bev Atkinson at 929-6495 or Catherine Lamson at 939-2624.

