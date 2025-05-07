Falmouth Fire-EMS is seeking applicants for its annual Falmouth Fire-EMS Scholarship. The $2,500 award recognizes graduating high school seniors living in Falmouth who plan to continue their post-secondary education in the field of firefighting, emergency medical services, nursing or a related field.

“We need emergency service provides and recognize the value of having EMS providers who live in our community,” said Falmouth Fire Chief Howard Rice in a news release.

“The scholarship is one way to support and encourage our students who wish to pursue careers in emergency services and related medical fields,” said Rice.

Graduating high school seniors residing in Falmouth who expect to enroll in a college or university to study firefighting, emergency medical services, nursing or a related field may apply. Applications must be submitted by June 16 and require a one-page summary as well as two letters of reference. Completed applications can be delivered or mailed to Falmouth Fire-EMS.

A panel of members of Falmouth Fire-EMS will review applications and the scholarship recipient will be announced in early July.

Funding for the scholarship comes from donations made to Falmouth Fire-EMS as well as money raised by Fire-EMS members who sort bottles at the bottle bin at Central Station. Donations to support the scholarship can be made to the Falmouth Fire-EMS Scholarship Fund and sent to the Falmouth Fire-EMS station.

